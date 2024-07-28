Police seize cannabis plants with £1m street value

Police targeting two drugs farms have seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants with a total street value of more than £1m.

West Midlands Police said electricity supply at one site, a property on Sandon Road in Harborne, Birmingham, had been illegally bypassed.

Officers also discovered a large cannabis factory in 11 makeshift rooms after carrying out a warrant on Cato Street North in the Nechells area of the city.

One man in his 30s and another in his 40s have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and bailed while inquiries continue.

"Cannabis farms can have a devastating impact on the surrounding neighbourhoods," the force said.

"The danger of bypassing electricity can lead to catastrophic house fires and the associated crime linked to cannabis farms has a knock-on effect on the area."

