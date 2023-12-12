Police say they seized four imitation guns after standoff

Saint John police say they seized three imitation handguns, an imitation rifle and ammunition after a standoff at an east-side residence, but no charges have been laid.

Three of four people arrested for possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose were released without charges, and a fourth was held on an unrelated warrant, according to a Saint John Police Force release Monday afternoon. Police say they made the arrests Thursday after a standoff lasting two and a half hours at an Alma Street residence after reports of armed persons entering a residence.

In the release issued Monday, police said officers responded at about 11:14 a.m. Thursday after two men had been seen exiting a BMW and entering the residence with what appeared to be a long rifle and a handgun. Police said they "contained" the residence due to concerns for officer and public safety until they could safely negotiate with the occupants to come out.

On Friday, officers with the major crime unit searched the residence and found three imitation handguns, one imitation rifle and .22 caliber ammunition. Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca confirmed Monday no one, as of yet, has been charged in the incident. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The 35-year-old man still in custody is being held on an unrelated outstanding warrant, police said. The man is charged with failure to attend court, breach of probation and an assault causing bodily harm charge dating to July 18. He was remanded Monday after a bail hearing and is scheduled for plea Dec. 18.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal