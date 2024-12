A serving police officer has been charged with assaulting a woman [Essex Police]

A police officer is due to appear in court after being charged with assaulting a woman.

Sgt David Woods, 43, of Coggeshall, Essex, has been charged in connection with an incident that took place in Witham, Essex, on 23 October 2022.

Essex Police confirmed the serving officer was not on duty at the time.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court later.

