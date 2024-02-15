Police set up hotline for shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl rally that killed 1, injured 21

Kansas City police established a hotline Wednesday night to gather information from witnesses or victims in the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally that left one person dead and injured 21 others, including nine children.

Capt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman, said police need to hear from people who “directly witnessed the shooting incident.” He said police also need to speak to anyone who has a video recording of the shooting and any victims who have not reported being shot to police.

The hotline number is 816-413-3477. Kansas City police were also working with the FBI to accept videos and photographs through a dedicated webpage set up Wednesday: fbi.gov/kc_superbowl_parade

The gunfire broke out near Union Station at the end of the citywide celebration amid thousands of fans and onlookers.

The number of known victims increased throughout the day as people arrived at hospitals. The latest figures were provided late Wednesday afternoon by Kansas City Police Chief Stacy Graves during a news conference at police headquarters.

The only person known to be fatally shot as of Wednesday was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two and beloved disc jockey in Kansas City. She died from her injuries in the shooting, friends confirmed to The Star after talking to the family.

Of the known shooting victims, 22 were treated by Kansas City Fire Department paramedics, said Interim Chief Ross Grundyson. Eight were severely injured with life-threatening wounds, another seven also suffered life-threatening injuries and six more had more minor injuries.

Detectives continued to investigate Wednesday night. Police have said three people were detained in connection with the shooting.

Police have said little about what led to the gunfire, saying the motive and other details remain under investigation.