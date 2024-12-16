Police Shoot Boy, 14, During Car Break-Ins Investigation in Cleveland

A 14-year-old Ohio boy was seriously injured after a police officer shot him during a car break-ins investigation in Cleveland.

Officers from the Cleveland Police third district vice unit were investigating a series of about 30 "fresh" car break-ins that took place in the city's Midtown neighborhood on the night of Friday, Dec. 13, when they saw a car with three passengers sitting in the driveway of a vacant home on East 146th Street at around 2 a.m. local time on Saturday morning, according to reports from Cleveland.com, local ABC affiliate News 5 and CBS affiliate WOIO.

News 5 reported that police said they tried to make contact with the three people, but they got into the car and drove away, cutting through an empty yard. Police tried to stop the car, they said, but the driver headed west down the city's St. Clair Avenue.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, investigators, still patrolling East 146th Street, said that they saw the car, later identified as a stolen Kia Sportage, come back down the street and pull out of the same driveway.

Police told News 5 that they approached the Kia at around 4 a.m. and they found the 14-year-old boy — whose name has not been made public — sleeping in the driver's seat. Officers alleged that he woke up as they approached the car and put it into drive, hitting a police car in the process.

google maps A view of the 800 block of East 146th Street in Cleveland, Ohio

Police then claim the boy put the car into reverse, hitting a garage, before driving toward the officers, per Cleveland.com. An officer — whose name has also not been made public — fired at the boy, hitting him one time in the right shoulder.

Police next took the teen out of the car and rendered first aid, before EMS took him to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, WOIO reported. He has since been discharged from the hospital, per Cleveland.com.

Cleveland police said that the 14-year-old and another teenager had been charged with another crime and were supposed to be on electronic monitors, but police told Cleveland.com and WOIO that they had cut the electronic monitors off.

Cleveland.com also reported that police got video footage that showed one of the suspects had a gun. A firearm was also recovered from inside the Kia.

The outlets reported that the shooting will be investigated by the police department's use-of-force team, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Cleveland police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

