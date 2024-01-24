Police shoot dog dead after man attacked in Hamilton

Police have shot dead a dog after being called out to reports of it attacking a man in Hamilton.

Officers went to the Tinto View area at about 17:00 on Tuesday to deal with the "dangerously out-of-control" animal.

The man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following the incident involving a "large bulldog-type dog".

Police said the dog had tried to attack an officer and had been shot dead by armed police.

A second man was also injured by the dog on Loudonhill Avenue shortly beforehand and was taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

'Distressing incident'

Supt Steven Espie said: "This was a distressing incident for those involved.

"I would like to reassure the local community that this was a contained incident and there is no further risk to the public.

"There will be a continued police presence in the area while our inquiries continue."

He said inquiries were ongoing to establish the breed of the dog involved.

Police added that as with any incident in which a firearm was discharged it would be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Armed police were called out to the Tinto View area of Hamilton

The incident follows another dog attack on Wednesday 17 January in Aberdeen.

Former Scottish football manager Dave Watson, 73, and a 70-year-old woman were treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a dog attack in the Dyce area of the city.

Police were called to a house in Corrennie Circle at about 15:00

A police spokesperson said inquires were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Scottish XL Bully dog 'ban'

The Scottish government announced plans to "replicate" UK laws banning XL bully dogs without a license earlier in January.

It had faced growing calls to fall in line with restrictions on the breed south of the border which came into force on 31 December.

New UK laws banned the breeding, selling or abandonment of the dogs in England and Wales.

Dogs must also be kept muzzled and on a lead while in public.

The breed had been involved in several high-profile attacks where their owners or bystanders were mauled or even killed.

The UK government said the breed was "disproportionately involved" in a recent increase in deaths by dog attacks since the start of 2021.

It describes them as large dogs "with a muscular body and blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for its size".

The Scottish SPCA previously said Scotland had been used as a "dumping ground" for the breed after the UK laws were introduced.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the new rules had been announced without consultation with the Scottish government.

The Scottish legislation will come in to force at a later date.