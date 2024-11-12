Police shoot man sought in Amber Alert
An Amber Alert overnight ended in gunfire after a child was abducted near the Ohio border
For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.
The defendant, who glared at the judge during sentencing, slowly put his jacket on afterwards before he was led to the cells.
In Amsterdam’s Red Light District, the hologram of a women sits behind a window. She looks out as passers-by, then appears to knock on the window and breathe on the glass. The glass seemingly fogs up, and the word “help” appears.
The disgraced music mogul listed his Calif. home, which was raided by federal agents in March, for sale on September 8
A Remembrance Day ceremony in Sarnia, Ont., was disrupted Monday, police say, by the presence and arrest of multiple alleged members of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Wreath bearers marched along the parade route to the cenotaph where the ceremony took place. Police say "several individuals who were not part of the procession inserted themselves into the wreath-laying line.""They were wearing clothing affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle gang (OMG) and carrying a black wreath in their club colours,"
Ryan Borgwardt, who was reported missing in August, is now believed to be alive "someplace in Europe"
Julia Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, Ala. has been under federal oversight since 2015, when feds found a “pattern” of sexual abuse at the facility
They arrived in huge numbers on shared bikes after pedaling 30 miles in the evening chill, pumped by the adrenaline of youth and the thrill of embarking on a spontaneous adventure with friends.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Stephan Stowe, was taken into custody on Sunday and is facing charges.
Coronation Street has revealed baby plans for David and Shona Platt following a major betrayal.
Prince Harry was involved in Remembrance Day in the sweetest way, despite missing the royal family reunion during the parade on Sunday 10 November
Three former partners accuse Urfan Sharif of threats to kill and false imprisonment since 2004.
Authorities say they've arrested a 25-year-old man who was found with a weapon while leaving the shooting scene at Alabama's Tuskegee University.
Stuart Coldicott suffered a serious head injury in Colchester in February 2014 and died in March this year.
"8 years ago I was scared to tell my dad I was gay. Now we go out once a week, have a beer and just talk about women," Sierra Orth writes in a now-viral TikTok
Prunedale teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault; more victims suspected
A court in the eastern state of West Bengal began the trial on Monday of a police volunteer accused of raping and murdering a doctor at a government hospital in August, a case that has sparked outrage over the lack of safety for women in India. The woman's body was found in a classroom at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in the state capital Kolkata on Aug. 9, federal police said. The legal case has reignited criticism of India's poor record on women's safety despite the introduction of tougher laws following the 2012 gang rape and murder of a woman on a moving bus in New Delhi.
HUEHUETOCA, Mexico (AP) — Gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring 13, local authorities said Sunday.
Combs is currently behind bars as he awaits his trial on federal sex crime charges
Leigh Richardson believes her husband Dennoriss’ death was somehow related to a lawsuit he filed against the local police department earlier this year