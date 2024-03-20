Police shooting at Boise hospital involves prisoner. Suspect escaped, still at large

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

At least one person was shot during an incident at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise early Wednesday morning.

Officials have released little information on the incident. Boise police in a news release said a police shooting took place there shortly after 2 a.m.

Saint Alphonsus in a news release described it as a “shooting incident” in the ambulance bay near the emergency department.

Boise police said they are searching for two suspects, one of whom is an escaped Idaho Department of Correction prisoner Skylar Meade. They are both “armed and dangerous” and traveling in a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic with Idaho license plates, police said.

The hospital was placed on temporary lockdown while police secured the scene, but has since resumed normal operations, according to police. Saint Al’s said it has increased security on campus.

“All patients and staff are safe, the medical center campus is safe and secure,” Saint Al’s said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Boise police did not respond to the Idaho Statesman’s questions. Saint Al’s declined to provide additional information.

The Boise Police Department said in its news release that “more information will be released soon.”

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting.