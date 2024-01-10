Police shooting leads to suspect arrest in Española

CBC

A Windsor man has been arrested and charged after a 15-year-old reported being sexually assaulted and held against her will for days. Police say their major crimes unit received a complaint that a 15-year-old was sexually assaulted multiple times and kept confined for four days in a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. The teen was eventually able to "escape" the residence, police said in a statement, and was taken to hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Polic