Police: Shooting outside downtown Indianapolis mall wounds 7 youths
Seven young people between the ages of 12 and 17 were wounded in a shooting outside a shopping mall in downtown Indianapolis late Saturday night, police said.
MONCTON, N.B. — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in Moncton, N.B. RCMP say a 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man from the Bathurst region died at the scene of the collision, and a fourth person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police, fire and ambulance services responded to a report of a head-on crash between a car and an SUV at a traffic circle in Moncton around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday . Police say the
MONTREAL — Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal. The Burlington Police Department said last week that it had received two separate reports in the past month from residents who discovered the devices on their vehicles. The force says the technology is allegedly being placed there by criminals, and is asking anyone who notices a suspicious device on their vehicle to call police. The warning comes a
An arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE shows that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office took the 33-year-old into custody and booked him into a Florida jail
Aniya and Anieca Ogden have not been seen since March 8, police say
KELOWNA, B.C. — RCMP officers in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating after two bodies were found inside a local business following gunshots and a fire. A statement from the Mounties says they were called to the Adams Road area Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire and a subsequent blaze at the building. They say officers found two bodies once they got inside, but offered no other details. The statement says police believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.
The remains of a two-year-old boy, who went missing in the French Alps in July, have been found near where he disappeared, according to local media reports. Bones, including a skull, were discovered by a walker near Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on Saturday. Forensic tests showed they belonged to the boy, known only as Emile, French broadcaster BFMTV said, quoting prosecutors.
For maybe the last time, Alex Murdaugh, in a prison jumpsuit and shackles instead of the suit the lawyer used to wear, will shuffle into a courtroom in South Carolina and wait for a judge to punish him. Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. A report by federal agents recommends a prison sentence between 17 and 22 years for Murdaugh.
Even before law enforcement raided his homes, the many-named rapper, producer and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs faced a host of legal issues.
TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian groups allege Toronto Police officers are enforcing rules selectively at organized protests after seven people were arrested and at least three charged during a demonstration on Saturday. The Toronto Police Service issued a statement saying its officers were conducting crowd management at a demonstration in the Gerrard Street and Parliament Street area when they arrested and charged multiple people. A man who was allegedly observed during the protest driving a truck wit
Citing new DNA evidence, a Pennsylvania judge on Thursday overturned the murder convictions of three men known as the “Chester Trio” who have been imprisoned for nearly 25 years for a crime they say they did not commit.
The mother of a 4-year-old Washington state boy has been arrested and charged with murder after the missing boy's body was found along a highway this week.
Elaysha Gilliam, 26, was described as someone with a "big personality and an even bigger smile"
At least seven children between the ages of 12 and 17 were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis, where a large group was gathered, police said.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men in Haiti were hacked to death by a mob who thought they were buying ammunition or guns for gangs that have terrorized the country, police said Saturday. Police confirmed the crowd snatched the men from police custody after they were found with about $20,000 and the equivalent of about $43,000 in Haitian cash in their car, along with two pistols and a box of ammunition. Carrying that amount of cash was considered suspicious, and residents assumed it was a weapons purchase for the gangs.
Officer Jonathan Diller was fatally shot while conducting a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens, N.Y.
One person was killed and at least five others were wounded in a shooting at a Nashville restaurant during Easter brunch celebrations Sunday afternoon and police say they are looking for a suspect who fled in an SUV.
After a mistrial in her murder case, Brandi Turned pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in February.
Elvin Noel Baca has been charged with first degree murder and failure to report a death
WINNIPEG — A mother in Winnipeg faces charges after police allege her baby died from high levels of fentanyl and carfentanil that the child was exposed to at home. The Winnipeg Police Service says its child abuse unit began investigating the sudden death of one-year-old Romeo Stewart in late December 2022. They say that early on Dec. 29 of that year, a woman called 911 after her child became unresponsive at her home, and a family member performed emergency care until an ambulance arrived. Police
EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police detained a man Saturday after he left a nightclub where four people had been held hostage for hours, bringing a peaceful end to a tense standoff. “We are exceptionally happy that it ended this way. That the victims came out safely and that we were able to arrest this suspect without using violence,” said Marthyne Kunst, head of the regional public prosecutor’s office. There was no immediate word on a motive, but police and prosecutors said they did not believ