Police Shutdown UVA Protest as Arrests Reported

Storyful

At least 25 people were arrested as police cleared a pro-Palestine student protest at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on May 4, the university said.

“A pro-Palestinian protest on Grounds came to an end Saturday after University, local, and state police cleared the area following multiple and repeated violations of several University policies, including the use of tents and amplified sound,” the university said.

The university’s police department had earlier declared the protest an unlawful assembly.

The Charlottesville Police Department called on people to avoid the area around the university’s chapel on the same day.

Footage here was captured by faculty member Levi Vonk. Credit: Levi Vonk via Storyful

