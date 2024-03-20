Police will soon hold a DUI checkpoint in Elk Grove. Here’s when and where

A Sacramento-area law enforcement agency will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday night.

The Elk Grove Police Department will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of intoxicants from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location within city limits, the agency said Tuesday in a news release.

“The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers, as well as unlicensed drivers from the roadways,” police said in the release.

Police will hand out educational materials covering the dangers of drunk driving to motorists, the release said.

Funding for the sobriety checkpoint is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Community members are encouraged to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5111 or 911 if they observe impaired drivers on the roadways.

Who is considered an impaired driver?

In addition to drunken driving, impaired driving can also occur from the use of medications including some prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Although medicinal and recreational use of cannabis is legal in California, police said, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

What are the penalties for DUI?

Drivers charged with DUI for the first time can get their licenses suspended and pay thousands of dollars in fines and fees, under California Vehicle Code.