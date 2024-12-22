Police find 'sophisticated' cannabis grow in house

Police said three bedrooms and the loft had been turned into a "substantial growing area" [Nottinghamshire Police]

A "sophisticated" cannabis grow was uncovered during a raid of a house in Nottinghamshire.

Officers executed a warrant at a semi-detached property in Dale Close, West Bridgford, at about 07:00 GMT on Thursday.

Nottinghamshire Police said three upstairs bedrooms and a loft had been turned into a "substantial growing area".

Officers found 177 plants and said the electrical supply to the home had been bypassed.

'Dangerous wiring'

Sgt Che Sands, of the Rushcliffe North neighbourhood policing team, said: "This was a sophisticated grow which would have made the criminals behind it a considerable amount of money.

"Thankfully, we were able to act on intelligence provided to execute this warrant, seize the plants and put the grow out of use.

"Grows on this scale can bring problems to the whole neighbourhood as they act like a magnet for other criminality.

"The dangerous wiring used to power the grow was also creating a potential fire hazard for anyone living nearby."

The forced said all equipment involved would now be dismantled and it appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.

