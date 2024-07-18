Police still to question crossbow murders suspect

Carol Hunt and her daughters Louise and Hannah were killed in the attack [Contributed]

A man suspected of killing a mother and two of her daughters in a crossbow attack will remain in hospital for "some time", police have said.

Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, died at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on 9 July.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was found injured just under 24 hours later in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London. He was arrested on 11 July on suspicion of three counts of murder.

Hertfordshire Police says he remains under arrest and "will continue to receive treatment for some time".

The force previously said because Mr Clifford was in hospital, "the custody clock has not yet started".

Police can typically hold suspects for 24 hours in custody, or longer for the most serious offences.

A police spokesperson said: "He remains under arrest and will continue to receive treatment for some time.

"We are not able to put a specific timeframe on this and will be guided by healthcare professionals."

"Despite this, detectives from our Major Crime Unit continue with their investigation."

