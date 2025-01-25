Police still negotiating with suspect hours after Mississauga shooting

Peel police say they are still trying to negotiate with a man they believed to be armed hours after a Friday morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. after an altercation between two neighbours on Beacon Lane, Acting Sgt. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene Friday.

The suspect is now believed to be armed inside a residence on Beacon Lane, Patten said. As of 6 p.m. Friday, Patten said police were still trying to negotiate with the man. She said earlier in the day that police weren't yet considering the situation to be a "barricaded person" incident.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, but is now in stable condition, Patten said.

Patten did not share any information about the suspect, but said police believe they know his identity.

A local elementary school, St. David of Wales Separate School, was been placed under hold-and-secure as a precaution, Patten said. It was lifted at 3:15 p.m.

There was a large police presence in the area through the day, and Patten said it will remain while police investigate. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway, and for neighbours on the street to stay inside their homes if possible.