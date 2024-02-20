Police ‘strongly believe’ they have recovered body of alkali attack suspect

Police “strongly believe” they have recovered the body of alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi from the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police said this was based on the “distinctive clothing” he was wearing at the time of the attack and the “property found on his body”.

At around 4pm on Monday the crew of a passing boat reported they had seen a body in the water near Tower Bridge at Tower Pier.

The body was recovered by the Metropolitan Police’s Marine Policing Unit and has been viewed by detectives working on the investigation.

(PA Graphics)

Scotland Yard added that the condition of the 31-year-old woman injured in the alkali attack has “improved” and she remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Commander Jon Savell said: “Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi.

“We have been in contact with his family to pass on the news.

“As you may expect after a considerable period of time in the strong current of the Thames, formal identification is not possible visually, nor from fingerprints.

Detectives leading the hunt for Abdul Ezedi, wanted for a brutal attack on a mother and her children in #Clapham, believe his body has been recovered from the River Thames. Listen to Commander Jon Savell’s update 👇https://t.co/AclBNiCnfx pic.twitter.com/lcxAw7kv25 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 20, 2024

“We will work with the coroner on other ways to complete formal identification, such as DNA testing and dental records. That may take some time.

“Our inquiries continue into the attack. I am pleased to say the condition of the 31-year-old woman has improved. She remains in hospital but she is in a stable condition and no longer sedated. We have still not been able to speak to her but hope to as soon as she is well enough.

Story continues

“Again, I thank all those hundreds of members of the public who called us with information during the hunt for Ezedi. The public support for our investigation was overwhelming and every piece of information provided was followed up.”

Ezedi, from the Newcastle area, is accused of pouring a strong alkali on his ex-partner, and injuring her two young children, aged three and eight, on Wednesday January 31 in Clapham.

The breakdown of the relationship is considered a possible motive for the attack.