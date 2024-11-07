Police suspect foul play in death of Millhaven Institution inmate

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they suspect foul play in the death of a 23-year-old man in his cell at eastern Ontario's maximum security Millhaven Institution last week.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) first announced Brody Robinson's death in a news release Oct. 30, saying he died in custody the previous day while serving a four-year sentence.

Without elaborating, OPP said Thursday "the initial investigation has determined that the death was the result of foul play." The investigation continues, OPP said.

Police said Robinson was found without vital signs in his cell around 8:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of staff and paramedics to resuscitate him. It's not immediately known why Robinson was serving a sentence.

Millhaven Institution, just west of Kingston, opened in 1971. It has a capacity of just under 500 and its maximum-security status means "a highly structured living environment" including regular patrols, according to CSC.