Police suspect murder-suicide in death of man, woman in backyard near Woodland High School

Two people died in what police believe is a murder-suicide Sunday at a Woodland home that remains under investigation.

Officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of Nevada Avenue after “reports of a suspicious circumstance where shots were fired,” said Sgt. Richard Towle, a spokesman for the Woodland Police Department.

The area is just two blocks north of Woodland High School.

Investigators went to a residence’s backyard and found a man and woman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Towle said.

While the investigation will continue, Towle said “it appeared the two had planned to end their lives together at the location.”

The Yolo County Coroner’s Office is expected to determine the cause of death and identify the couple.