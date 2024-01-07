Police: Suspect wanted after Ocala shooting leaves 1 injured

The Canadian Press

BEISEKER, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an 80-year-old man was taken to hospital by helicopter after an assault that police allege was the result of road rage. Police say a 56-year-old man walked into their detachment in Beiseker, northeast of Calgary, on Friday morning and told them he'd been in a fight with another man at a gas station and may have injured him. They say officers went to the gas station and found an 80-year-old man with serious injuries, adding he was taken to hospital by STARS A