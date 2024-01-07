Police: Suspect wanted after Ocala shooting leaves 1 injured
Police: Suspect wanted after Ocala shooting leaves 1 injured
Police: Suspect wanted after Ocala shooting leaves 1 injured
A man was arrested in Leeds, Alabama, on multiple charges after plunging into a Bass Pro aquarium naked.
Two female prison workers have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
"You are useless," one of Jason Starr's daughters told him at his sentencing
BEISEKER, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an 80-year-old man was taken to hospital by helicopter after an assault that police allege was the result of road rage. Police say a 56-year-old man walked into their detachment in Beiseker, northeast of Calgary, on Friday morning and told them he'd been in a fight with another man at a gas station and may have injured him. They say officers went to the gas station and found an 80-year-old man with serious injuries, adding he was taken to hospital by STARS A
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
Christopher Worrell cut off an ankle monitor and went on the lam for six weeks. When he was finally found, he faked a drug overdose, authorities said.
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas. Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday fr
The community of Smithers, B.C., is rallying to support two teenage boys and their families, after the boys suffered serious burns in a New Year's Day explosion just north of the town. Jordan Parker, 15, and Micah Urban, 16, were among several people that suffered injuries at a bonfire event at the 4500 block of Henry Road just after midnight on Jan. 1.Smithers RCMP said in a statement that around 30 to 40 people were gathered around the bonfire when an object was thrown on the open flame, resul
Vancouver police say they're investigating after more than 80 cars had their windows damaged across the city on Thursday.Police say most of the cars were targeted in the Marpole area, near the intersection of Granville Street and 64th Avenue. A number of cars were also targeted near Fir Street and 11th Avenue, according to a Friday statement.Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in his statement that someone "appears to have indiscriminately targeted them by using an
Blanchard was recently released on parole after serving eight years for pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother.
Three individuals wanted for allegedly assaulting officers were tracked down to a ranch in Florida.
Thursday morning saw the fourth ATM theft in western Saskatchewan and central Alberta in recent weeks.At approximately 6:40 a.m., Turtleford RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter and theft of an ATM from a business in Paradise Hill, Sask.In a police release, RCMP said their initial investigation determined two vehicles and four suspects were involved in the incident. One vehicle reversed into the building and the ATM was stolen by the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in the second
OLIVER, B.C. — Police in Oliver, B.C., say they're investigating a "prominent member" of the province's wine industry for an alleged sexual assault on a Mexican migrant worker. South Okanagan RCMP say the unnamed suspect employed the worker, and they believe there are other victims or witnesses who have yet to speak to investigators. Cpl. James Grandy says police are hoping to talk to others in the community if they have additional information. Police say there are officers available who speak S
Toronto police have charged a teen boy and a man in connection with a carjacking and a home invasion in North York in December with the help of a new joint task force.The violent incident happened in the area of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue, on Dec. 21, police said in a news release on Friday. Officers were called to the home shortly before 4 a.m.No one was injured, but a home was broken into and a vehicle stolen, police said.The boy, 17, and man, 19, both of Toronto, h
The resolution claims that some citizens arrested for events on Jan. 6, 2021 have “been wrongfully held without due process.”
Human remains from an "ancient" Indigenous burial ground were found while city crews installed a water line in Toronto's east end Friday, Toronto police and the city say.Police said the remains were located on Withrow Avenue, which is in the city's North Riverdale neighbourhood, around 12:30 p.m. Friday. An anthropologist brought in by police identified them as being from the burial ground, which is marked in the area, according to police. Police are on scene to preserve the bones while awaiting
LONDON, Ont. — The boy who survived a truck attack in London, Ont., that killed four members of his family addressed a sentencing hearing on Friday for the white nationalist convicted of the murders, a statement that brought many in court to tears. The boy, whose name has been withheld to protect his privacy, was nine on June 6, 2021 – the day Nathaniel Veltman drove a truck into his family while they were out for walk. "I can't talk to my family anymore and make new memories with them. I won't
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a car crashed into a townhouse in North York injuring six people. Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue at 11:58 p.m. on Thursday. In a news release Saturday, investigators said an SUV had collided into the rear of a residential low-rise building. The driver, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, reportedly left the roadway, driving onto the sidewalk before crashin
Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of 16-year-old Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.
A controversial New York Times opinion piece that openly speculated this week whether Taylor Swift is a closeted queer person has drawn the ire of the pop superstar’s associates, CNN has learned.