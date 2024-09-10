Police: 'Suspicious device' that prompted bomb squad was alarm clock shaped like bomb
Police: 'Suspicious device' that prompted bomb squad was alarm clock shaped like bomb
Police: 'Suspicious device' that prompted bomb squad was alarm clock shaped like bomb
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school called to warn a school counselor before the attack, according to the suspect’s aunt and grandfather.
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
Marbella Martinez was killed less than six months after she was sworn in as a corrections officer with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office
A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
James Pinker, 34, was convicted in June for sexually assaulting two children, authorities say
Zoey Hawkins was remembered as “vibrant and loving” girl on an online fundraiser
Shane Curry, 20, is accused of killing Nevaeh Goddard, 17
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
The child's mother has been charged with manslaughter, according to multiple reports
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
The man is accused of leaving the baby with severe burns requiring multiple surgeries.
The grieving family brought the victim’s cremated remains to court.
A trio of Good Samaritans thwarted an attempted robbery at a Vancouver convenience store over the weekend by scaring away the suspect and calling 911, police say, just days after an apparent random stabbing in the city's downtown left one man dead and severed the hand of another.Vancouver police say a 23-year-old shopkeeper was grabbed from behind by a masked man with a knife while closing up a family-run convenience store in East Vancouver at around 9 p.m.The suspect threatened to stab the woma
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Mississauga. Jaden Lee-Lincoln has more from witnesses as police continue to investigate.
The suspected I-75 shooter texted a woman ahead of the attack, warning of his plan to “kill a lot of people,” according to a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
A Saskatoon man who strangled a mother of nine to death and dumped her body on the edge of town is going to prison.Derek Caron pleaded guilty Sept. 9 in provincial court to manslaughter in the Feb. 1, 2023 death of his wife, Jessica Caron. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder.Judge Natasha Crooks accepted a joint sentencing submission of 18 years from defence lawyer Tanis Talbot and prosecutor Sheryl Fillo. The sentence is for the manslaughter and for dumping her body. Caron