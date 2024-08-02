Police swarm Edgewater Pavilion overnight after call of shots fired
There is already an increased focus on safety there following a shootout back in June and another incident last month.
Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.
Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching SIM swap scam, Toronto police said Thursday.
Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege
Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body after the coroner's office confirmed that human remains found during a search in Kawartha Lakes this week were those of missing Markham woman Ying Zhang.In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said East Gwillimbury man Changlin Yang is now facing upgraded charges. He was initially facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.Yang briefly appeared at a virtual court heari
ATLANTA (AP) — The teenage brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was fatally shot in his home by a Florida sheriff's deputy in May has been killed in a shooting in the Atlanta area, police said.
Ebony Wright and her mother Wanda Wright were killed in 2021 by Ebony’s ex-boyfriend, who also tried to set his infant on fire
The three suspects accused of killing a man on a residential street in St. John's on Wednesday each boast a hefty rap sheet, with some criminal convictions dating back to 1988.Their respective crimes — 220 altogether — include theft, robbery, and assault.Veronica Whalen, Jason Wells and Bradley Morrell were all charged with second-degree murder in provincial court on Thursday. All three had been involved in a short standoff on Golf Avenue the day before, which led to a shelter-in-place order for
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.
More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…
A Toronto father and son — who were charged this week with multiple terrorism-related offences — denied in court Thursday the son's involvement in an alleged plot to carry out what the RCMP has called a violent attack against the city.
Viral video showed Brendan Depa’s violent attack on Florida teacher’s aide Joan Naydich. Depa’s parents were repeatedly denied support for the troubled teen for years leading up to it.
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing his 10-year-old daughter out of his car in the night, court records show.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “tiny mindless minority” behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
A man with a lengthy criminal record who crept into the basement of an 85-year-old woman's home in Dartmouth, N.S., four years ago, strangled her and ransacked her bedroom has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 16 years.In a decision released this week, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice James Chipman called the murder of Eleanor Harding "monstrous and evil," and said Richard George Ellis targeted a "truly helpless victim" who lived alone and couldn't defend he
A 17-year-old has been arrested following the July death of Yoni Emanuel Cruz-Rodriguez, whose family says he leaves behind a 3-year-old boy and a 2-month-old girl
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Since her arrest at a protest at the University of Massachusetts, Annie McGrew has been pivoting between two sets of hearings: one for the misdemeanor charges she faces in court, and another for violations of the college's conduct code.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers accused in the fatal beating of their high school classmate have agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deal that will keep them from being tried as adults, lawyers said Thursday.