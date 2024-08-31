Police use Taser to subdue man who stormed media area of Trump rally in Johnstown
A man who stormed into the press area at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday was eventually subdued with a Taser.
A man who stormed into the press area at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday was eventually subdued with a Taser.
Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Friday.
A man at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, stormed into the press area as the former president spoke Friday but was surrounded by police and sheriff’s deputies and was eventually subdued with a Taser. The altercation came moments after Trump criticized major media outlets for what he said was unfavorable coverage and dismissed CNN as fawning for its interview Thursday with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. The man made it over a bicycle rack ringing the media area, and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed, according to a video of the incident posted to social media by a reporter for CBS News.
ABC News' Terry Moran breaks down the latest from Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
The two children were transported to the hospital but "tragically, they did not survive," Sherman Police Department said in a release
A Republican state representative in central Florida has been indicted on felony forgery charges related to her administration of a private Christian school that she helped run with her family. Carolina Amesty, 29, turned herself in to authorities at the Orange County Jail on Thursday and was booked on four felony counts. The alleged forgery happened before Amesty was elected to the Florida House of Representatives.
The actress played a 12-year-old forced into sex work opposite her 29-year-old co-star, Keith Carradine, in the controversial film.
Second-grader Noah Bush’s body was found at the bottom of a construction pit on May 16
People on Reddit and X have reported the Facebook app on their phones has inverted the colors making it look more 'sinister.' Meta has not commented.
"Who wants to sleep in public?" Trump asked. Critics answered.
The vice president refused to play when Dana Bash asked her about the former president's accusation she had altered her racial identity.
A one-time Miss Teen USA contestant mocked for her stuttering answer to a judge’s question has shamed JD Vance for resurfacing her ordeal and using it to attack Kamala Harris.Caitlin Upton was 18 and competing in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant when her stumbling response to a question about why some Americans couldn’t find their own country on the map became an early viral sensation.“I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because, um, some people out there in our nation don
“Me drunk in the back of an uber,” one critic joked, sharing the former first lady’s musings.
Corey Lewandowski, a recently rehired campaign adviser for Donald Trump, deflected multiple times when asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber why he had deliberately been dishonest to him in a prior interview.Instead, Lewandowski accused Melber of making certain critical comments about Trump, which Melber denied, to the point where the MSNBC anchor threatened legal action for defamation if Lewandowski continued to do so.On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Beat, Melber brought Lewandowski’s attention to a
Vice President Kamala Harris has a strong advantage in the 2024 election due to her ability to appeal to voters beyond Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and if she wins, it could lead to a civil war within the Republican Party.
Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
The CNN host knocked Trump over what he "chose to amplify" about two of the "most accomplished women" in U.S. political history.
Donald Trump posted a poorly photoshopped image that includes his head and those of several political allies crudely pasted onto the shoulders of the DC Comics superhero team Justice League.Trump shared the bizarre image, which originated from an X user who posts mostly about the former president and Indian politics and cinema, just before midnight Thursday on his social media platform Truth Social.Trump’s head is superimposed over Superman’s in such a poorly edited fashion that a shadow appears
The former national security adviser said he couldn't predict the political outcome of Trump's "shameful behavior."
The Republican, who's said that she once shot and killed her own dog, criticized Harris ahead of her first big interview as Democrats' presidential nominee.
What next for Vladimir Putin? Or, maybe, where next?Bogged down in the Donbas, humiliated by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into the Kursk region, the Russian strongman faces the clearest threat to his authority since last year’s abortive Wagner revolt.And with his back against the wall, Putin is at his most dangerous, according to critics who describe his “street thug” mentality. The fear is that the Moscow bully could double down on his Ukraine gamble by making war on another front, taking o