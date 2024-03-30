Police say three people dead after early-morning crash in Milton, Ont.

MILTON, Ont. — Three people are dead after an early-morning crash between two vehicles today in Milton, Ont.

The Halton Regional Police Service says officers were called to the collision scene around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road.

It says three people were pronounced dead at the scene, but provided no details about the victims.

Police say roadways in the area will be closed early in the day.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video of the incident to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press