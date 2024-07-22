Police, troops seal off Ugandan opposition headquarters ahead of protest

Reuters
·2 min read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Soldiers and police sealed off the headquarters of Uganda's biggest opposition party on Monday in what a police spokesperson called a precautionary move ahead of planned anti-government protests on Tuesday.

In a post on social media platform X, National Unity Platform party chief Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, said security personnel had surrounded NUP headquarters in the capital Kampala, barring anyone from entering or exiting.

He showed pictures of military personnel at the premises alongside parked army trucks.

"Ahead of our scheduled press conference this morning, the military and police have raided and surrounded the National Unity Platform offices..." Wine said.

"The cowardly regime is so afraid of the people because they know how much they have wronged them!"

Wine, 42, a pop star turned politician, has in recent years emerged as the biggest challenger to veteran President Yoweri Museveni, 79, who has led the East African nation since 1986.

Ugandan youth who have spearheaded recent unrest are planning to March to parliament on Tuesday in a protest against alleged widespread corruption and human rights abuses under Museveni's long-time rule.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said security forces had taken precautionary steps against what he called NUP "mobilisation for the protest".

"We have been monitoring (this). Their activities raised a red flag and we took precaution measures," he said.

Opposition leaders and rights activists say embezzlement and misuse of government funds are widespread in Uganda and have long accused Museveni of failing to prosecute corrupt top-level officials who are politically loyal or related to him.

Museveni has repeatedly denied tolerating corruption and says whenever there is sufficient evidence, culprits are prosecuted, for example lawmakers and even ministers.

In a speech on Saturday, he warned Ugandan youth against the planned protests, alleging they were sponsored by foreigners.

"Some elements, some of them from the opposition, are always working with the foreigners to foment chaos in Uganda – riots, illegal demonstrations, illegal and inconsiderate processions, etc. These people ... should check themselves or we shall have no alternative but to check them," he said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa and Mark Heinrich)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • With Biden out, Michelle Obama would be Donald Trump’s worst self-inflicted nightmare | Opinion

    While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?

  • Elon Musk asked OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla to support Trump. Khosla said he doesn't 'accept depravity'.

    Vinod Khosla on Sunday urged Democrats to select a moderate candidate against Trump after Biden exits, leading to a heated exchange with Elon Musk.

  • Donald Trump Fumes Over Biden Leaving Race In Unhinged Late Night Rant: 'It's Not Over!'

    The former president pushed conspiracy theories about Biden after his historic announcement.

  • Harris vs. Trump: What the polls tell us

    President Biden is out of the 2024 race and backing Vice President Harris to take over his mantle in November, raising questions about what the polling can help us glean about her chances against former President Trump. Though Harris still has to win over enough delegates before the party’s national convention next month in order…

  • Robert De Niro Reacts To Joe Biden Presidential Race Decision

    Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, reacted Sunday afternoon as news spread on Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term. De Niro offered his “respect, admiration, and affection” to Biden for his decision. “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the …

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • I’m an Economist: Here Is What I Would Predict for Inflation If Kamala Harris Were To Replace Biden

    After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...

  • Dems Mock Trump as ‘Too Old’ to Run—Like He Did to Biden

    Democrats seized on Donald Trump's age Sunday—turning Republicans' attack on Joe Biden back on them.“The man is nearly 80-years-old and so the question is, can he serve another four years? I'm not sure he can,” former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers told CNN.The attack was unavailable to the party until 1.46pm on Sunday when Biden stepped aside but was waiting in plain sight.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your

  • Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of The Race

    "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.

  • Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'unlawful' in some states, Johnson claims. Experts disagree.

    Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.

  • Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way

    The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.

  • Some Democrat donors reportedly left fuming after Kamala Harris call: ‘A total failure’

    Two days before Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 race, donors complained of a ‘mismanaged’ call about the president’s future

  • Israeli fighter jets strike Yemen's Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah, military says

    Israel's military confirmed Saturday that its fighter jets had hit Yemen's port city of Hodeidah with air strikes earlier that evening, alleging that the port had been used by the Houthis to receive weapons shipments from Iran. The The Iran-backed rebels said at least three people died in the attacks and scores were injured. Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hodeidah port in Yemen on Saturday, the Israeli military said, a day after a drone launched by the Iranian

  • Biden dropping out 'fundamentally changes the race,' Chris Christie says

    ABC News political contributor Chris Christie discusses the impact this political decision has on the Trump campaign.

  • Russia says intercepted US bomber planes ‘approaching’ its border in Arctic

    Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S

  • Why Donald Trump Winning Is Melania’s Worst Nightmare

    The 20-month game of “Where’s Melania?” ended on Thursday with the former first lady making a grand entrance to the 2024 Republican National Convention—in its final hours.She took her seat in the VIP box, 45 minutes after the rest of the Trump clan but remained seated while the family rose to their feet for Kid Rock, appeared to not mingle with her step-children, and broke decades of tradition by declining to deliver a speech at the convention, something she had repeatedly been pressed to do. (E

  • Trump campaign releases letter on his injury, treatment after last week's assassination attempt

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • Secret Service Admits ‘Repeatedly’ Turning Down Extra Security for Trump

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings

  • 'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

    CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.