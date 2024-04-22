Police find truck connected to Coweta pharmacy robbery

CBC

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries after he collided with an object while on top of a moving GO Train early Sunday morning, police and paramedics say.Officers responded to a medical call at the Danforth GO station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a Toronto police spokesperson said in an email.Four young people got on the train heading east from Union Station and three of them climbed on the roof while it was moving, according to police. A 15-year-old boy was struck by a stat