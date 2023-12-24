Police say two people dead following house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.

NEW GLASGOW, N.S. — Nova Scotia police say two people have died in a New Glasgow house fire.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they responded to a report of blaze on Pleasant Street on Saturday around 1 p.m., and found the home full of fire and smoke.

Fire departments from New Glasgow, Stellarton, Linacy, Trenton and Pictou all responded to the blaze.

Police say it took several hours to extinguish the flames, and fire crews found two people dead inside the residence.

The New Glasgow Regional Police remain on scene as investigators gather information about the cause of the fire.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press