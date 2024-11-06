Police: Two shot and killed at recording studio in Detroit, third person hospitalized
Two people were killed and a third person was injured after a shooting in Detroit on Tuesday.
The most dangerous cities in the world are a major concern for residents, visitors, law enforcement and policymakers. While crime exists everywhere, some cities statistically experience consistently high crime levels. We turned to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, to find the hard numbers on the murder rate per capita in cities worldwide.
Paul Bernado, the killer behind some of the most disturbing murders in modern Canadian history, will be back before the parole board later this month.Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the violent kidnapping, sexual assault and murders of teenagers Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s. He has been designated a dangerous offender — making it unlikely that he will ever be released from prison He was also convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of 15-year-old Tammy
David, Bobbi Jo and Edward Baynard were convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Heather Baynard
Elizabeth Blanchard is charged with four counts of sexual battery of a minor
David Mundt was arrested in connection with two cases of kidnapping and sexual assault in Texas and Arizona, police said
LYON, France (AP) — Eight people are going on trial in Paris on terrorism charges Monday over the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by an Islamic extremist after showing caricatures of Islam's prophet to his middle school students for a lesson on freedom of expression.
York Regional Police have released video footage that appears to show the moment a suspect shot a man who was helping his neighbours during a home invasion in the Township of King on Monday evening.Police say they were called about the shooting at 6:23 p.m. in Nobleton, in the area of Paradise Valley Trail and Fairmont Ridge Trail, roughly 50 kilometres north of Toronto. Officers say two armed suspects broke into a home. The man, 39, was coming to the assistance of the homeowners when he was sho
Junior Edwards, 37 was charged with numerous felonies including, two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion burglary armed with a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child
Jessie Clifford Brown, 42, was found guilty of murder in the 2015 death of John Allen Franco
When someone is murdered, they leave behind heartbroken families desperate for answers. As months, years, and decades pass, the heartbreak – and desire for justice – doesn’t fade.
Riley Royal, 28, and Amanda Royal, 24, were arrested months after police found the remains of their 2-year-old daughter, according to a police statement
Nikita Ni Laimhin, who is also known as Nikita Hand, is claiming civil damages against the mixed martial arts fighter and another man.
Sean "Diddy" Combs marks his 55th birthday on Nov. 4 in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial
Police have released video of a pair of suspects setting a Richmond Hill movie theatre ablaze over the weekend and are asking for the public's help to track them down.The fire happened Sunday in the area of East Beaver Creek and Highway 7, where police were called at about 11:10 p.m. No one was injured but there were people on the second floor, York Regional Police said in a news release on Tuesday.Security camera footage released by police appears to show a grey SUV stopping in front of the mov
Melody Farris was convicted of killing her husband Gary Farris and hiding his body by burning it on their farm
BOSTON (AP) — A jury on Tuesday found an Alabama man not guilty of killing an 11-year New Hampshire girl more than 35 years ago.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former military defense contractor Leonard “Fat Leonard” Francis was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for masterminding a decade-long bribery scheme that swept up dozens of U.S. Navy officers, federal prosecutors said.
Four of them collapsed in court due to exhaustion before they could enter a plea.
A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after, police say, he struck a 70-year-old woman during a rally at Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.
A man was arrested at a polling station in Illinois after he tried to cut the line to cast his vote, then punched an election judge who ordered him to wait his turn, police said. Approximately 100 people were waiting to cast an early ballot at the Orland Park Township Office when the chaos erupted Sunday morning, CBS Chicago reported. Officers arrived on the scene just after 11 a.m. for a man ...