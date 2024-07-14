Police urge drivers to move cars ahead of royal visit

Police have said cars will be moved by them if owners do not take action [BBC]

Police have urged drivers to move their vehicles or risk being charged for their removal ahead of the royal visit.

North Beach, Crown Pier and Albert Pier, Guernsey, are shut for Seafront Sunday, and will remain closed or partially closed until Tuesday.

On social media, Bailiwick Law Enforcement said there were "multiple vehicles still parked in these locations".

"If your vehicle is still parked in any of these locations, please move them as soon as possible otherwise they will be relocated at the owners expense," the force said.

Parking will be suspended in some parts of St Peter Port, while a no-fly zone for drones will be set up around the town, Guernsey Police and States have said.

People travelling to the town have been advised to use public transport, cycle or walk where possible, a force spokesperson said.

