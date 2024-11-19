Suspect at large after report of man with knife at University of Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say a suspect is on the loose following a report of a man armed with a large knife at the University of Manitoba.

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to the university's Fort Garry campus for a report of a man dressed in black carrying a large knife into the Allen Building, which houses the physics department.

Police and university officials had asked people to stay away from the area, and students already on campus were told to lock all doors and stay put.

Investigators say a suspect has not been found and officers remain on campus as a precaution.

In-person classes, exams and events were cancelled for the day.

Virtual classes and those on the Bannatyne campus were going ahead.

Last month, police said a man broke into a dorm room at the university and sexually assaulted a woman. A 46-year-old man was arrested and faces various charges.

Officers at a news conference Tuesday said that alleged assault did not influence how they responded to the knife report.

"This is an isolated incident that's looked at for what it is, based on information we received. We don't base that on prior incidents or to be careful. It has to do with this incident and how serious of a nature it was," said police spokesman Const. Claude Chancy said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press