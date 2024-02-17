Police urged to use ‘robust’ measures to protect MPs from ‘loudmouth thugs’

Former minister Tobias Ellwood's Dorset house was targeted by pro-Palestinian protesters - BNPS

Police forces have been urged by ministers to use “robust” measures to protect MPs and candidates from “loudmouth thugs” attempting to harass politicians over their stance on Israel.

In a letter to chief constables, seen by this newspaper, Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, and Chris Philp, the policing minister cited, last week’s targeting of the family home of Tobias Ellwood, a former defence minister, as they warned the “intimidation of democratically elected representatives is unacceptable” and could have a “chilling effect” on politics.

The unusual intervention follows concerns in Whitehall and Parliament that more than 60 pro-Palestinian protesters were allowed to demonstrate outside Mr Ellwood’s house for three hours on Monday evening after officers chose not to order the group to disband for fear of escalating the situation.

A Dorset Police spokesman said that “officers attended the scene and liaised with the organisers to ensure people could exercise their right to protest legally and safely”.

In an interview with this newspaper, Mr Tugendhat, who chairs the Government’s Defending Democracy Taskforce, invoked the killing of the Labour MP Jo Cox, a friend of his, almost eight years ago, as he warned: “There’s a chilling effect that these people are having. They think of themselves as progressive and on the side of right. They are not. They are shouting down debate, and silencing democracy.”

The intervention came as Mr Ellwood used an article for The Telegraph to call for “concerted action” to avert “the horrible prospect of another grave attack on a parliamentarian”.

Tom Tugendhat raised concerns about the online activity of the judge who decided not to punish three women displaying parachute images at a pro-Palestine protest - THOMAS KRYCH/SHUTTERSTOCK

Although the Conservatives have expressed strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, Mr Ellwood said the decision to target him individually “remains a mystery” given that he had not taken a particularly strident position in favour of the country’s approach.

Separately, amid rising cases of anti-Semitism in Britain, Mr Tugendhat said universities should use “stronger disciplinary measures” to tackle anti-Jewish hate on campuses.

Story continues

His view was shared by Lord Mann, the government’s independent adviser on anti-Semitism, who said in a separate interview that students involved in intimidating Jewish classmates and staff at the universities of Birmingham and Leeds should be expelled because their conduct is so “dangerous”.

Mr Tugendhat, whose father was a High Court judge and whose wife is a former French supreme court judge, also raised concerns about the online activity of the judge who last week decided not to punish three women displaying parachute images at a pro-Palestine protest. Tan Ikram, 58, was found to have “liked” a social media post referring to “Israelis terrorists”.

Amid calls for a review of the women’s sentences, Mr Tugendhat said: “I am just reminded that when it was discovered that Lord Hoffman’s wife was a member of Amnesty International, an entire trial had to be gone through again. That is why judges have to be so careful about the perception of independence, not just the reality of it.”

‘Free from fear and harassment’

In the letter to chief constables, Mr Tugendhat and Mr Philp stated that elected representatives must “feel safe in their homes, free from fear and harassment”, adding: “This will be an election year. That makes it all the more important that candidates, both locally and nationally, are free to make their arguments to our communities without fear.

“You have my full support in making robust use of all your powers to ensure that the security of our elected representatives is protected, and our democratic values upheld.”

The letter continued: “The Government has ... confirmed that, where the facts support it so the conditions are met, section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 can be used by the police to direct protesters away from a residential dwelling, in order to prevent harassment, alarm or distress to the resident.”

Mr Tugendhat said: “While I champion the right to protest and of course think it’s important that people have the right to express their views, everyone must have that right – not just loudmouth thugs who want to silence everybody else.”

Citing Mr Ellwood and Mike Freer, a fierce champion of Israel who is standing down as a Tory MP after an arson attack on his office, Mr Tugendhat said: “They are both extremely courageous, extremely determined individuals who have expressed their views against perfectly respectful and robust opposition in the past – and done so with great integrity.

“The problem is, so was my friend Jo Cox. And there’s a chilling effect that these people are having ... these groups are trying to silence opposition, not debate it.”

Mr Tugendhat said that a review of MPs’ security carried out in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess in 2021 had led to “significant enhancements to MPs’ security”.

Expressing concerns about potential radicalisation relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the security minister added: “We cannot see the indoctrination of young Muslim men and women normalised because we know where that leads to.

“It destroys families, it absolutely tears communities apart, and sadly, in some cases [leads to people] doing unbelievably dangerous and stupid things in places like Syria.”