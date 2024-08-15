Police 'very concerned' about casino plans

A public consultation over plans to turn a former Shoe Zone into a 24-hour casino is ongoing [Google ]

Officers say they have concerns about plans for a 24-hour casino in an area which suffers from anti-social behaviour.

Plans were put forward in July by Luxury Leisure to convert the former Shoe Zone on Dalton Road, in Barrow, Cumbria, into an Admiral-operated adult gaming centre.

In a planning consultation, Cumbria Constabulary said it believed round-the-clock operation of the proposed casino would go against its efforts to address negative behaviour.

Planning documents said the opening hours were "critical" to providing a "commercially sensitive operation" and making a "positive contribution" to the town centre.

Documents added there was "no evidence" the proposed centre would contribute to anti-social behaviour, and added it would help "diversify" the town's evening economy.

Admiral units did not serve alcohol or allow it to be consumed on site, they added.

'Set a precedent'

However, the neighbourhood policing team said it was looking for council support to put a restriction on the trading hours.

It added there had already been "ongoing disruption and harmful impact" on normal businesses in the area, and it was worried opening a 24-hour business would set a precedent for other businesses to do the same.

But the applicant said this area of town "already" had a number of late-night activities, and that it would have sound insulation to minimise noise.

It added the casino would increase footfall in the town centre, and would create 12 jobs.

The planning application is undergoing public consultation.

