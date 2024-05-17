Police watchdog says no evidence woman was injured in VPD arrest

After reviewing surveillance footage of the arrest, and speaking to witnesses, officers involved, 911 dispatchers and the woman herself, the IIO said a woman's allegations of excessive force and other wrongdoing by Vancouver Police officers are not supported. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

British Columbia's police watchdog says there is no evidence of wrongdoing by two Vancouver police officers involved in the arrest of a woman last summer who later claimed she was seriously injured in the incident.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) began investigating the August 2023 arrest in downtown Vancouver last October, after the affected person reported she had sustained a serious shoulder injury and would require surgery, according to the agency's May 14 report.

The civilian-led IIO investigates all incidents resulting in serious harm or death where police are involved, regardless of whether or not there are allegations of wrongdoing.

But after reviewing surveillance footage of the arrest, and speaking to witnesses, officers involved, 911 dispatchers and the woman herself, the IIO said her allegations of excessive force and other wrongdoing were not supported.

"The available evidence does not support any allegation of improper acts by any officer," according to the report, authored by the IIO's interim chief civilian director Sandra Hentzen.

CBC previously reported on the IIO's investigation in early February after the woman, who identified herself as Andreana Robinson, came forward last November.

She shared surveillance footage of the arrest with CBC News, as well as medical records which showed she had previous injuries to her shoulder and documented a distinct, new injury after the arrest on Aug. 12.

The older injuries resulted in limited mobility in her shoulder, she told the IIO, however the watchdog said the woman declined to release medical records to investigators. The IIO then determined at some point that she had discontinued treatment, the report said.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said Wednesday the officers in this case "acted lawfully, professionally, and with compassion" and the IIO has found the accusations of wrongdoing were "unfounded."

The IIO's report does not name Robinson, as the organization never names affected persons to protect their privacy.

Robinson and her family member were not available for an interview when contacted by CBC News on Thursday.

Robinson, who is Afro-Indigenous, says she fears her race played a role in her arrest and injury last August.

Robinson contacted CBC News about her concerns over the arrest last November, sharing surveillance footage and medical records. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Medical records not released to IIO

Robinson was arrested early in the morning on Aug. 12, after VPD officers were called to a restaurant patio in downtown Vancouver because she refused building staff's requests to leave, according to the IIO report.

She had also called 911 herself that night, according to the report, and said she was peacefully protesting, was "drunk" and had mental health issues. No weapons were found on her person, the IIO found.

The arresting officer "thought an arrest for being intoxicated in public would be the best way to deal with the situation as it would not involve a criminal record but would allow police to find [the woman] a safe place to sober-up," said the report.

Robinson alleged that she was fearful, that police did not try to de-escalate before arresting her, and that she told the officers she was "screaming in pain" after the arrest, said the report.

However the IIO reviewed the footage and did not find evidence of officers using excessive force or any other potential offences.

Robinson was then taken first to jail briefly before being apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital after making comments about potentially harming herself, according to the report.

The officer said he didn't recall Robinson indicating she was injured or in pain "at any point" and "medical records do not indicate that she made any complaint about her shoulder, or any other injuries, when she was taken to hospital by police," wrote Hentzen.

Addison said the evidence shows officers "used appropriate tactics and force" and did not cause injury to Robinson.

"False allegations are deeply impactful to the morale of individual police officers, and they erode the public's trust in the challenging work we do," he wrote to CBC News in an email on Wednesday.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison says police are increasing their presence in the Downtown Eastside, due to a surge in gun-related crime.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison says the IIO's report shows allegations against the officers involved in the arrest are 'unfounded.' (CBC Vancouver News)