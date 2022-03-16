Police watchdog says Nova Scotia RCMP officer faces two assault charges

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency says an RCMP officer faces two assault charges in connection with an incident in January.

The Serious Incident Response Team says 41-year-old Const. Aaron Brown is to appear in court in Sydney, N.S., on May 17.

SIRT says it was contacted by the RCMP on Feb. 2 and it initiated an investigation into the incident alleged to have occurred on Jan. 26.

In a report released today, the watchdog says information for its investigation came from a statement from the alleged victim and statements from eight police officers and five civilian witnesses.

The notes of three police officers and a video were also reviewed and considered.

The agency says its report does not provide any details about the incident because the matter is before the courts, and any discussion about what happened could compromise the accused’s right to a fair trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press