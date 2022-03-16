Police watchdog says Nova Scotia RCMP officer faces two assault charges

·1 min read

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency says an RCMP officer faces two assault charges in connection with an incident in January.

The Serious Incident Response Team says 41-year-old Const. Aaron Brown is to appear in court in Sydney, N.S., on May 17.

SIRT says it was contacted by the RCMP on Feb. 2 and it initiated an investigation into the incident alleged to have occurred on Jan. 26.

In a report released today, the watchdog says information for its investigation came from a statement from the alleged victim and statements from eight police officers and five civilian witnesses.

The notes of three police officers and a video were also reviewed and considered.

The agency says its report does not provide any details about the incident because the matter is before the courts, and any discussion about what happened could compromise the accused’s right to a fair trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Experts warn that Canadian weapons shipped to Ukraine could end up in the wrong hands

    The risk of Canadian weapons shipments being lost, stolen or otherwise misused is growing as the war in Ukraine enters a chaotic and uncertain new phase. And with shipments of Canadian weapons still due to arrive in Ukraine, some are warning that parts of those shipments could end up on the black market or be turned against the Ukrainian people by the Russian military or local paramilitary groups. "There is the real threat that the Ukrainian government can potentially not control all of these we

  • Manitoba lifts mask mandate, all remaining COVID-19 public health orders

    WINNIPEG — Manitoba is lifting all remaining public health orders that were put in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. Health Minister Audrey Gordon says the path forward as of today will be different for each person and some may choose to continue wearing masks despite it no longer being required. Masks will still have to be worn by anyone going to a health-care facility. Gordon says people should be patient with each other. The Progressive Conservative government began loosening restr

  • Latest news bulletin | March 15th – Evening

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Suspect in 2021 stabbing death in Montreal arrested in Halifax

    Montreal police say they've arrested a suspect in Nova Scotia in connection with a homicide last October. Terell Jacobs, 26, was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Police say Jacobs was detained in Halifax, and he appeared in court today by video conference to be charged with murder. Investigators in Montreal say Jacobs was arrested with the help of police in Halifax, who also helped in the search of the suspect's home. The charge stems from an Oct. 29 stabbing that left a 24-year-old

  • COVID-19 restrictions end in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador

    FREDERICTON — New Brunswick has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, but the province's chief medical officer of health said Monday that doesn't mean the pandemic is over. Dr. Jennifer Russell said New Brunswickers will continue to be infected, and she strongly encouraged continued mask use — especially for people who are at a higher risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. "We have taught the public about the risks and how to mitigate and manage those risks. Being able to do that without a mandator

  • AP Top Stories March 15 A

    Here's the latest for Tuesday March 15: Russian artillery sets off massive fire in Ukrainian apartment building; More Ukraine-Russia negotiations planned; Supreme Court nominee meets Democratic senator: Cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay.

  • Limocar commits to resuming Quebec bus service it cancelled during pandemic

    The Quebec coach operator Transdev-Limocar says it's working toward re-establishing some of the routes it discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bus used to have stops in several municipalities on its route between Montreal and Sherbrooke, including Stukely-Sud, Eastman, Austin, Magog, Omerville, Chambly, Marieville, Rougemont, Saint-Césaire, Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford, Granby and Waterloo. After cancelling those routes along Highway 112 in March 2020, the coach operator says it's now worki

  • Effort to vaccinate B.C. kids from COVID-19 stalls

    Global News Morning speaks with B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix about why immunization rates among young children remain low, and what the province is doing to help boost numbers.

  • Hamilton police officer suspended after assault allegation

    A Hamilton police officer is facing a criminal investigation after an incident involving a 53-year-old city resident. As Seán O’Shea reports, the man says the officer attacked and injured him for no reason at his home.

  • News bulletin 2022/03/14 18:40

    News bulletin 2022/03/14 18:40View on euronews

  • Queen’s Park offers help for Ukrainian refugees

    The Ontario government is setting up a dedicated jobs hotline to connect employers and unions to people leaving Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. As Morganne Campbell reports, the province’s labour ministry has 30,000 jobs waiting for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Canada.

  • Bulldog adorably struggles to stay awake in kitchen chair

    Odin is a beautiful soul who has found his forever home with a loving family that treats him extremely well. Odin feels so well loved and so comfortable that he climbs up on his favourite kitchen chair just to be close to his family when they gather around the table. But Odin has had a big day of playing and running around. He is tired now and he struggles adorably to keep his eyes open. He wants to drift off and sleep, but he’s not ready to get down off his chair and go to his bed quite yet. Odin's family can’t resist pulling out the camera to record such a comical moment as he fights to keep his eyelids from lowering. He has even started to gently snore as he gets more tired. Odin is a very lucky dog but not all dogs find such loving families as he has. Many dogs are abandoned and neglected and they find their way to shelters where they wait for love to find them. Black Dog Farm and Rescue in Texas is among the best shelters in North America. They take in the most needy and most hopeless cases, providing them with adequate love and care, along with medical treatment so that those gentle souls can find a soft place to land. As they wait for adoption, they are mended and trained, loved and pampered, and they learn to trust again. Some will stay at the farm forever and many others will be placed in carefully selected homes. The people at Black Dog Farm and Rescue work miracles, refusing to give up on any animal that also refuse to give up. Black Dog Farm can be found on Facebook. They do amazing things, which is only possible with the support of friends, family and other animal lovers. Please check out their page and consider helping them do the work that these little creatures so richly deserve.

  • SickKids expecting arrival of pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine

    Toronto’s SickKids is anticipating the arrival of two pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine this week. Shallima Maharaj reports.

  • Ontario reports 688 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 16 more deaths Tuesday

    Ontario is reporting 688 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 16 more deaths linked to the virus Tuesday. The province did not provide hospitalization data for the past two days, until now. Today's reported hospitalizations mark a slight jump from 602 the day before and 608 on Sunday but it is down from 779 exactly one week ago. It's important to note that not all hospitals report over the weekend. About 49 per cent of those admitted to hospital were directly seeking treatment for COVID-19 symp

  • This 7-year-old boy and his dad in Pond Inlet are building a go-kart from scraps

    Moses Amagoalik and his son, Eepa Killiktee, spent months gathering scraps of metal from the landfill in Pond Inlet, Nunavut. First, an old shopping cart that someone threw away — which Eepa thought would make a great front seat. Next, a bit of soldering to build a frame. Now, Eepa, 7, is almost ready to drive around in his own homemade go-kart, though they have to finish installing the brakes first. It started as a father-and-son project, said Amagoalik, sparked by Eepa's interest in the shoppi

  • Five people dead in collision involving passenger van, tractor trailer

    Five men are dead following a collision on Highway 401 near Quinte West. Erica Vella has the latest on the OPP investigation.

  • P.E.I. artist examines how the fabrics we love help shape us

    Donnalee Downe remembers coming across a photo of herself aged five in a corduroy jacket. The Charlottetown artist thought the photo looked familiar. She started to look for another photo of her son when he was small and also wearing a corduroy coat with a faux fur lining. That's where she got the idea for Fabric Stories — a series of workshops that examine how fabrics shape us and our decisions. "There are connections between the fabrics, particularly with the fabrics that we loved, or love. Th

  • Retired Mexican general accused in gas theft corruption case released on $20K bail in B.C.

    A retired general accused of masterminding fuel thefts from Mexico's state-owned oil and gas monopoly has been released on bail in B.C., following a review by a Vancouver judge. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Tammen said Monday that there had been "material nondisclosure" of evidence by the RCMP ahead of the original bail hearing for Eduardo Leon Trauwitz — evidence that suggests he may not be as much of a flight risk as previously believed. Tammen said an affidavit sworn by a Mountie in sup

  • Lewis calls Bill 21 'religious discrimination,' Poilievre hopes Quebec repeals law

    OTTAWA — Conservative leadership contender and rookie MP Leslyn Lewis on Monday called a Quebec law restricting public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols at work "explicit religious discrimination." Lewis, who is running for the leadership a second time after placing third in the party's 2020 race, says Conservatives must make decisions "based on principle" and not how it will be viewed by a particular demographic. "Even making the right decision for purely politic

  • Councillor votes against project in own ward to make point about affordable units

    Fredericton city council voted this week to allow a new six-storey, 50-unit apartment building to go up on Dundonald Street, but one councillor voted no — to make a point about affordable housing. The project planned by 527 Dundonald Holdings, which will see 34 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom units, is in Coun. Cassandra LeBlanc's ward on the south side. She the development is needed in the area, but the need to address the affordability problem in the city has become urgent. There was an o