Police withdraw from Melbourne Midsumma pride parade after officers barred from marching in uniform

Victoria police will not march in the 2025 Midsumma pride parade after organisers announced they could not do so in uniform. Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP

Victorian police officers will not participate in this year’s Midsumma pride march after organisers announced officers would only be allowed to march if they did not wear their uniforms.

Around 100 police, including the chief commissioner, Shane Patton, marched in the event last year, but police were confronted by a group of 50 protesters, leading to a clash between the two groups.

Police participation in pride events is controversial among the LGBTQ+ community, given the origins of pride events as a protest movement against their treatment by police.

In response, Midsumma said on Tuesday it had been decided that police, as well as other workplace-based groups, not being allowed to march in uniforms in the St Kilda event on 2 February.

“Arising from these discussions it has been decided that Midsumma will trial a new process which involves participants in the march not wearing formal workplace uniforms. Many members of our LGBTQIA+ communities, especially the most vulnerable within our communities, experience trauma in their lives, which impact upon them today,” the organisation said in a statement.

“Whilst triggers are unique to individuals, trauma-informed practice prioritises safety and seeks to remove, where practical, common triggers identified as barriers to diverse community engagement.”

Participation in the parade will also exclude any armed security personnel accompanying a group of marchers. Youth or community groups will still be allowed to wear uniforms, and workplace signage, logos and informal wear will remain.

In response, a spokesperson for Victoria police said the force was withdrawing from the pride march.

“Unfortunately, Victoria police will not be taking part in this year’s pride march,” the spokesperson said. “We had asked organisers for permission to march in uniform without tactical equipment as in previous years but this was declined.”

The spokesperson said only allowing police to participate in plain clothes or a branded polo would be “a backwards step for inclusion, especially for our LGBTIQA+ employees who simply want to celebrate being their authentic selves.”

The spokesperson said uniformed police will have a presence at the event to maintain community safety.

Police did not have a stall at Sunday’s Midsumma Carnival event at Alexandra Gardens in a departure from previous years, however, uniformed police attended the event.

Patton told ABC Melbourne last week he did not understand the concerns raised from the community but would be open to discussion.

“We know from time to time we have incidents, and have done over the years. We can’t say that we’re perfect in that regard, but when we have an incident, we try and address it,” he said. “We’ve got training about human rights, about respect, about inclusivity, about diversity. We support our employees who are also part of those communities. So it is important to us, and that’s why we’ve participated.”

Last week, Transgender Victoria CEO Dr Son Vivienne announced TGV would pull out of the march after community members said they had “deep and pervasive discontent” about their interactions and treatment by Victoria police.

“We urge Victoria police to commit to systemic reform pertinent to pride, protest, public safety and TGD human rights, including comprehensive cultural sensitivity education and steps towards nuanced and gender-affirming data collection,” Vivienne said.

TGV suspended its involvement from the march for one year, pending police accepting TGV’s requests for change.

Late last year, members of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras narrowly voted to allow NSW police to continue to march in uniform.



