Police witness appeal after woman 'raped in a park'

Police were called to Millers Meadow, known locally as Semilong Park, off the A5095 St Andrew’s Road, early on Saturday morning [Kokai/Geography]

A woman reported that she was raped in a town centre car park.

Northamptonshire Police are trying to trace a dog walker who could be a potential witness to the incident, which took place at about 06:00 GMT, on Saturday, at Semilong Park, known as Millers Meadow, in Northampton.

Increased police patrols were being carried out in the area.

The force appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.

