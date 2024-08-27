Police: Woman dies after overnight double shooting in Avondale last month
Police: Woman dies after overnight double shooting in Avondale last month
Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro
A Toronto police officer accused of theft, fraud and other crimes was arrested at an airport while trying to leave the country, police say.Const. Boris Borissov, 48, was arrested by the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) on Saturday while trying to leave the country at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport, Toronto police said in a release Monday.Borissov was due to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre Monday morning, police say. He now faces one charge of failing
Cara Dugan, 40, allegedly left her 3-month-old baby alone in her pickup truck while she attended a county fair, authorities said
SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday.
"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," says Mariah
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been left with serious injuries after a home invasion robbery in the Town of Renfrew Saturday evening. OPP officers were called to a home on Bonnechere Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Aug 24, according to a Sunday news release. Multiple people broke into a home and assaulted the resident who was later transported to hospital and is recovering, according to OPP. The individuals fled with money in the victim's car. The vehicle was set on fire and late
Waterloo Regional Police say there were two separate cases of attempted abductions in the region over the weekend.In the first, a woman was out on a run in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North in Ayr (North Dumfries township) at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when she was approached by a vehicle, police say.Police said in a news release that a man then exited the vehicle and made an attempt to physically pull the woman inside. The woman was able to escape and run away from the da
Sergio Pino was being investigated at the time of his death by suicide, say authorities
Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says the federal failure to stop what he calls illegal out-of-season fishing in some of the most lucrative lobster grounds in the country has fuelled organized crime that is "terrorizing the community" along a stretch of the province's southwest.Kent Smith made the comments in a letter last week to his federal counterpart, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in which he claims the illegal fishery has "entrenched itself" in the region of Clare and surrounding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi sheriff's deputy is seeking a shorter federal prison sentence for his part in the torture of two Black men, a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland.
"This heartbreaking incident has taught us difficult lessons," the boy's family reportedly said in a statement
When the woman spoke up, her friend accused her of "butting in" on her relationship with her future husband, according to a post on Reddit
A Montreal family caught in the crossfire of a dramatic gunfight earlier this month says they are feeling abandoned and angry. A father and his son returning from a camping trip were both shot as police exchanged fire with a suspect in a suburban parking lot. Now the family is revealing new details about the horrifying event, including how both innocent men were handcuffed by police as they bled profusely. Dan Spector reports.
"We never had much space in our house to begin with and now we're all crammed in," the teen writes on Reddit
ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy have placed under investigation the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, Italian media reported Monday.
Barron Trump will attend college in an era when social media poses a greater threat than ever, to both his safety and privacy, Katie Hawkinson reports
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has made a risky decision in the cult storyline.
"George got a swanky new convertible for his 14th birthday. He crashed into a tree the next day."
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old has been arrested on murder charges after three men and a 17-year-old boy were found dead in a park near the north edge of Dalton, Georgia, authorities said.
As the search continued Sunday for a relative accused of stabbing a 4-year-old girl multiple times at the child's New Jersey home, the father of the young victim said she's fighting for her life and the attack left him "dumbfounded." The child remains in stable condition at Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, where she is being treated for puncture wounds to her lung and liver and an injured diaphragm, according to her family. The stabbing unfolded just after 4 p.m. on Friday in Paterson, New Jersey, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.