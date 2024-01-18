Policewoman's killer Shane Frane goes on the run from prison

A man who killed a policewoman in Londonderry is on the run from prison, police have said.

Shane Frane admitted the manslaughter of PC Philippa Reynolds following a fatal car crash in February 2013.

He was driving a stolen car which crashed into a police car carrying 27-year-old PC Reynolds, killing her.

He was jailed for a minimum of six years in 2014 but has now breached the conditions of a temporary release from jail.

Police said despite attempts to arrest the 36-year-old, who is originally from Limerick in the Republic of Ireland, they have been unable to find him.

They have now appealed for the public's help.

They believe Frane - who is 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with blue eyes with a left eye disfigurement - may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

He has tattoos on his upper right arm, fair hair and speaks with a southern Irish accent.

Officers appealed to anyone who may have seen him or who knows where he is not to approach him, but to contact them immediately.

They also called on Frane to hand himself in.