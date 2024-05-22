Policing chief calls for prosecutions over infected blood scandal

The country’s leading crime commissioner has backed calls for those responsible for the cover-up of the infected blood scandal to be prosecuted.

Donna Jones, the chairman of the association of police and crime commissioners, threw her weight behind demands for prosecutions made by families of those whose lives have been blighted by the NHS’s biggest treatment scandal.

Thousands of people became infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s, with more than 3,000 known to have died so far.

Ms Jones, who is also the police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said that those “who played a part in the cover-up and the unethical and barbaric medical treatment of patients” should be held to account.

She is the first police and crime commissioner to call for prosecutions since the final report of a five-year inquiry into the scandal concluded earlier this week that the health service and governments took part in a “chilling” cover-up and “closed ranks” to hide the truth.

Findings of the six-year inquiry were heard on May 20 2024, with the results described as a 'David vs Goliath' situation - LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Her call came as Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, told Parliament he had an “enormous amount of sympathy” with calls to establish a “duty of candour” on public officials in their advice to ministers, following the report into the infected blood scandal.

In a statement, Ms Jones said: “The victims of the contaminated blood scandal have endured unimaginable suffering and loss. Whilst I welcome the government’s compensation scheme announced yesterday, no amount of money will repair the lives of those affected by this catastrophic failure.

“I fully support the consideration of prosecutions against those who played a part in the cover-up and the unethical and barbaric medical treatment of patients which ultimately led to thousands of people being infected with life-changing diseases.”

She added: “There is a clear role here for the General Medical Council to explore and identify those who committed malpractice and medical negligence.

“Organisations and individuals who contributed to this scandal need to be identified, and where evidence is sufficient – prosecuted.

“Accountability is essential, not only for the victims but also to restore public trust in our health and legal systems.”

Mr Sunak told PMQs on Wednesday that he was “very aware that there are structural, behavioural, cultural problems that we do need to fix”, adding: “We’re digesting the full contents of the report but, of course, we want to right the wrongs of the past and crucially ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

On Tuesday, the Government announced that the worst-affected victims of the infected blood scandal are likely to receive more than £2.7 million each in compensation.

Those who were infected with both HIV and hepatitis would receive the biggest payouts, which will start arriving in bank accounts by the end of the year.

Sir Brian Langstaff, the inquiry chairman, said in his report: “The ‘horrifying’ scandal could and should have been avoided, but a ‘catalogue of failures’ led to ‘calamity’.”

He concluded that those responsible colluded in destroying documents to keep patients in the dark.

The scandal is considered one of the worst treatment disasters in the history of the NHS, and there have been repeated calls for justice from the victims and their surviving families.

Jason Evans of the Factor VIII campaign group, said: “I think a lot of the villains from this story sadly have now died, in particular on a clinical level. If they were still alive today, I think there could well be a case for criminal charges.”

Ms Jones, who served as a magistrate in Hampshire for sixteen years and was leader of Portsmouth city council before being elected Crime Commissioner in 2021, added: “We owe it to the victims and their families that those who have acted unlawfully are held to account. This is a crucial step in delivering justice that has been long overdue.”

Mel Stride, the Work and Pension secretary, said on Tuesday, that he expected the police and Crown Prosecution Service to look “very carefully” at the possibility of individual prosecutions and charges of corporate manslaughter.