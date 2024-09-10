Policing minister admits she does not know where promise of 13,000 local officers will come from

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said the Labour government is still ‘working through’ whether they will recruit new neighbourhood officers (PA Wire)

The policing minister has admitted she does not know where 13,000 local police officers promised in Labour’s manifesto will come from.

Before they were elected, the party pledged to “take back our streets” by deploying 13,000 more neighbourhood police, PCSOs and special constables to patrol communities.

However, during an appearance at the annual Police Superintendents’ Association (PSA) conference, the new policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said she could not give “specifics” over whether the officers will be new recruits or existing staff.

It comes as she announced the rollout of the dedicated neighbourhood police training program with the College of Policing at the event on Tuesday.

Policing minister Diana Johnson appeared at the annual Police Superintendents’ Association conference (PA Wire)

Asked whether the staff would be new recruits or repurposed existing staff, she responded: “As we’ve only been in government for the last two and half months this is all being worked through. We made it very clear the commitment is to 13,000 neighbourhood police officers, PCSOs and specials as well.

“But all I can say to you is that work is very much ongoing at the moment. We are really keen to crack on with this and make it a reality.

“We can’t tell you exactly what the breakdown of the numbers is going to be.”

Pressed again on the issue, she added: “Yes I guess we have already got some officers doing neighbourhood policing but we will obviously need to have more officers to carry out our manifesto commitment.”

Her comments come after the president of the PSA Nick Smart hit out at years of underinvestment in policing in his annual address.

Despite the previous government promoting the highest number of police officers ever, he insisted forces have seen an average increase of just six officers extra per year since 2010 as he stressed the need for investment in forces.

The President of the Police Superintendents’ Association (PSA) Nick Smart (Jason Bye)

Announcing the new national training program as a “first step” towards Labour’s goal of restoring neighbourhood policing, the minister said: “Too many town centres and high streets across the country have been gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behaviour, theft and shoplifting which is corroding our communities and cannot be allowed to continue.

“There are thousands of incredible police officers and support staff doing an admirable job. But we have to face the reality that there are still too many victims of anti-social behaviour who feel that when they call the police, no one listens and no one comes.

“Our neighbourhoods and police forces have suffered enough after a decade of decline, and this government will help restore neighbourhood policing, with skilled, resilient and dedicated local cops.”