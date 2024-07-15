New policing strategy in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor police are launching a new strategy where beat patrols will aim to foster community connections in that city.
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
The National Park Service said the two were from Wisconsin and had gotten lost while hiking
Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Young women tell the BBC how Kat Torres lured them to her homes in the US, where they worked for no pay.
Warning: this story contains distressing details.A man who orchestrated a sexual assault on the Saskatoon riverbank in 2021, leaving a teen girl close to death, is staying in prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced Mohammad Kouman to 8.5 years in a recent decision. With credit for time spent on remand, the 23-year-old still has four years left to serve.A 17-year-old co-accused, who Kouman recorded sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim, was sentenced to 30 months. He cannot be named because
THUNDER BAY — As the province accelerates the timeline for grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and more extensive beer purchasing options, striking LCBO members in Thunder Bay believe the Ontario Premier is trying to appease the public rather than workers. Cosmo Crupi has been a permanent employee at the LCBO in Thunder Bay for over 30 years. He was walking the picket line with other LCBO supporters at the Arthur Street location on Monday. "We don't want to be out here, we
Brian Darby was carried on the bonnet of a van driven by Martin Breeze and his son Shaun tried to intimidate a group of friends, court hears
The 33-year-old confessed to having killed at least 42 women since 2022, police say.
One day after the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump, metro Detroit voters react to the news as a former FBI agent delves into how the investigation is likely to unfold in the coming days. Detroit voter Lisa Logan says the news of the incident had her family shocked.
Police came to the Sabor Colombiano restaurant on South Union Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. Two people were hospitalized.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., say the search continues for an Alberta man lost in the North Thompson River.Kamloops RCMP say officers responded to a call around 3 p.m. PT on Friday near a sports complex after a man was reportedly "swept away" by the river. Police say 50-year-old Stan Cappis and a friend jumped into a fast-moving portion of the river to rescue two young people who got caught by the river's current. Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says Cappis's friend and the youths made it to shore, but C
Investigators are piecing together information about the shooter who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Here’s what we know about the 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pa., whom authorities named as the suspect.
TORONTO — Toronto police have arrested two people they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program clients in a robbery investigation.
Durham Regional Police say a shooting at two separate homes in Oshawa has left a man and a woman dead. As Noor Ra'fat reports, police say the alleged assailant is known to the victims.
LONDON (AP) — Human remains have been found in the search for a British teen who went missing almost a month ago on the island of Tenerife, Spanish police said Monday.
The man known as the "Balaclava Rapist" has been granted full parole as he serves three consecutive life sentences. 71-year-old Larry Takahashi has been living in Vancouver since he was granted day parole in 2016.
A suspected serial killer has been arrested in Kenya following the discovery of several bodies at a quarry in Nairobi, with police saying on Monday he had confessed to killing 42 women including his wife. Police said Collins Jumaisi, a 33-year-old man living near the quarry in Mukuru neighbourhood in the south of the capital, was arrested early on Monday. The acting head of police, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, said nine bodies had been recovered so far from the quarry.
Nicole Linton, a nurse charged in the killing of five people and an unborn fetus during a fiery L.A. crash, made online searches about death and suicide before the deadly collision, prosecutors said.
Why do millions of women belong to religious groups like the Southern Baptist Convention that do not treat them as equal to men or allow them to have full control of their bodies? For many, it’s not a simple choice. Here are three reasons.
Three young men were killed when the car they were in ploughed into a vehicle driven by a ‘devoted’ mother on the A63 near Hull.