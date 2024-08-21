New policy to go into effect as some Giants

Reuters

A looming stoppage of freight railway operations across Canada would disrupt North America's agricultural supply chain, snarling shipments of everything from wheat to fertilizer and meat. Unless last-minute labor agreements are reached, both Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, an effective duopoly, will shut nearly all freight rail services in Canada for the first time at midnight on Thursday. Canada is the world's top exporter of canola, used in food and biofuel, and of potash fertilizer, as well as the No. 3 wheat exporter.