As polio threat rises in Gaza, aid groups urge cease-fire for mass vaccination drives
The threat of polio is rising fast in the Gaza Strip, prompting aid groups to call for an urgent pause in the war so they can ramp up vaccinations and head off a full-blown outbreak. In the territory's central city of Deir al-Balah, the streets are flooded with sewage water which carries the risk of contamination. Every day, children and adults walk past flooded areas and piles of garbage filling the streets. (AP video shot by Abd Al Kareem Hana, Production by Wafaa Shurafa)