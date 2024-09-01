Polio vaccination under way in Gaza - as medics say more killed in Israeli strikes
A polio vaccination campaign is under way in Gaza - while medics claimed at least 49 people were killed in Israeli strikes ahead of the rollout.
A polio vaccination campaign is under way in Gaza - while medics claimed at least 49 people were killed in Israeli strikes ahead of the rollout.
The Russian mercenaries were helping Burkina Faso fight Islamist insurgents, who recently staged a huge attack.
Monday was the deadliest day of the year so far for Pakistan, the latest flare-up in a long-running insurgency driven by inequality, ethnic resentments and colossal Chinese investments.
After Israel Defense Forces reported finding "a number of bodies" in the Gaza Strip, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum rallied, demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sign a hostage deal.
The Israel Defense Forces Friday said the head of Hamas in Jenin was killed during a West Bank counterterrorism air strike.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States military and Iraq launched a joint raid targeting suspected Islamic State group militants in the country's western desert that killed at least 15 people and left seven American troops hurt, officials said Saturday.
A bitter dispute about the conditions for a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza erupted between Israel’s prime minister and defense minister, according to reports.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany deported Afghan nationals to their homeland on Friday for the first time since August 2021 when the Taliban returned to power.
Nearly any discussion around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will include the word Zionism. But what does it even mean, and how has Zionism changed over the course of history?
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Five people were killed and 46 injured in a Ukrainian attack on the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod late on Friday, the local governor said, the latest in a series of strikes by Ukraine on the city in recent months. Vyacheslav Gladkov said 37 of the injured, including seven children, were taken to hospitals in the city, which lies 40 km (25 miles) north of the border with Ukraine. Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack.
The Israeli military struck the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, the third day of heavy fighting in the Palestinian territory. The Israeli military said it struck Palestinian militants and killed a senior Hamas commander in the city.
Israel’s military said it killed three Hamas members, including a commander, as its offensive in the occupied West Bank entered its third day.
Civilians trickle out of Jenin refugee camp, sealed off for almost four days by an Israeli operation.
The U.S. military and Iraq targeted Islamic State group militants in a joint raid Friday that left at least 15 people dead, and seven U.S. troops hurt in Western Iraq. Five U.S. troops were injured in the raid that took place Thursday, while two of them suffered injuries from falls that occurred during the operation,…
Threats from terrorist groups such as ISIS are again surging across the globe three years after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, an exit that marked a new phase in the war on terrorism. ISIS has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks this year across the world, from Turkey to Iran and Russia. ISIS-affiliated actors also…
Israel said it has discovered a number of bodies in Gaza during combat, and that its military was carrying out a process to extract and identify the bodies, which will take several hours. U.S. President Joe Biden said his staff was in contact with the Israelis and confirmed that they have discovered bodies in Gaza. Biden added he was not at liberty to identify the bodies at this time.
Israel's military says it hit "armed assailants" who took control of an Anera convoy's lead vehicle.
The U.N. is due to start vaccinating some 640,000 children in the territory against polio, relying on daily eight-hour pauses in fighting.
A day of mourning has been declared in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, following Russian bomb attacks that killed at least eight civilians, including a child in a playground.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli military strike hit the first vehicle in a convoy carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing four Palestinians associated with a local transportation company, officials said Friday.
KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian guided bomb attack on Saturday killed two people and injured 10 more including children in a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the governor said. Governor Oleh Synehubov said Russian forces hit the village of Cherkaska Lozova with guided bombs, damaging a residential building. Towns and villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region on the border with Russia have been frequently shelled and bombed by Moscow's forces during the 30 months of the war.