This Polish chapel uses AI to teach about Catholicism

STORY: :: Poznan, Poland

This chapel in Poland is using artificial intelligence to teach visitors about Catholicism.

"Could you please tell me what Jesus Christ tells us about love? Please tell me in English.” // “Jesus Christ emphasizes the importance of love in his teachings.”

With a press of a button - parishioners can ask a bot their burning questions about the faith.

The small chapel was created by Priest Radek Rakowski.

“Christians are not some aliens or people from the Middle Ages…” // “We can't remain the only institution excluded in society that uses a goose pen, an inkwell and a ledger all the time.”

Rakowski's parish initially planned to build a traditional church, before opting for a more modern chapel.

Parishioners use an app to get inside, turn on the lights and even order a coffee.

But the chapel's key feature is its AI-powered program.

Rakowski says it's helpful because people can ask questions they may be too ashamed to ask a priest.

Here's programmer Pawel Piasecki:

"The artificial intelligence is trained, learned on not only popular scientific texts or texts that are available on the internet, newspapers, books, but also on the Holy Bible and the Code of the Catholic Church.”

Rakowski says it's also easier for AI to give a direct, objective answer because a priest may not remember all the information.

“And that's amazing because we don't want to bend the facts to attract people or to deceive them.”