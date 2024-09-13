Polish, parasols and paint: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent and beyond:

On Saturday in Zimbabwe, people gather near the city of Bulawayo to commemorate King Mzilikazi who founded the Ndebele kingdom. [MKHULULI SIBANDS / GETTY IMAGES]

On Monday in Senegal's capital, Dakar, a man shields himself from the rain. [JOHN WESSELS / AFP]

Prize-winning Zimbabwean painter Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude stands next to one of his pieces at an art fair in South Africa on Friday. [EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP]

South Africa's DJ Zinhle attends New York Fashion Week on Tuesday... [ALEXI ROSENFELD /GETTY IMAGES]

As does Senegalese-American writer Amy Sall. [SOPHIE SAHARA / GETTY IMAGES]

On Friday, Achta Toko Njoya of Cameroon celebrates with teammates after scoring against Australia at the Under-20 Fifa Women's World Cup in Colombia. [RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP]

South African star Tyla takes home the MTV Video Music Award for best afrobeats song - for her track Water - at Wednesday's ceremony in New York. She used her acceptance speech to point out that diverse African genres are too often lumped together as "afrobeats", and she in fact makes amapiano music. [ANGELA WEISS / AFP]

Josias Musasa from the Democratic Republic of Congo triumphs over Otari Tanzilovi of Georgia in a bantamweight fight on Tuesday in the US. [CHRIS UNGER / GETTY IMAGES]

Senegalese actors Anna Diakhere Thiandoum and Ibrahima Mbaye attend Deauville Film Festival on Sunday. [LOU BENOIST / AFP]

Voters in Algeria go to the polls on Saturday in an election which saw President Abdelmadjid Tebboune win a second term. [MOHAMED MESSARA / EPA]

Families harvest dates in the Egyptian town of Badrashin on Tuesday. [DOAA ADEL / GETTY IMAGES]

Vendors sell yellow flowers and balloons in Addis Ababa on Tuesday as people prepare for Ethiopian New Year, called Enkutatash. [MICHELE SPATARI / AFP]

Homes are submerged in Maiduguri, northern Nigeria, after flooding caused a nearby dam to collapse. Across the country in recent weeks, 170 people have died as result of floods and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes. [AUDU MARTE / AFP]

Rangers care for the last two living northern white rhinos - Najin and her daughter Fatu - at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya on Saturday. [GERALS ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES]

From the BBC in Africa this week:

[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts