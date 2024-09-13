Polish, parasols and paint: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent and beyond:

Young women wear matching red-and-white outfits and carry matching parasols.
On Saturday in Zimbabwe, people gather near the city of Bulawayo to commemorate King Mzilikazi who founded the Ndebele kingdom. [MKHULULI SIBANDS / GETTY IMAGES]
A man with an umbrella walks down a street during Senegal's rainy season.
On Monday in Senegal's capital, Dakar, a man shields himself from the rain. [JOHN WESSELS / AFP]
Zimbabwean painter Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude, winner of the 2024 FNB Art Prize, poses for a portrait in front of his painting at the FNB art fair in Sandton, near Johannesburg.
Prize-winning Zimbabwean painter Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude stands next to one of his pieces at an art fair in South Africa on Friday. [EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP]
DJ Zinhle wearing Sam Mosala from South Africa poses outside Pat Bo during New York Fashion Week.
South Africa's DJ Zinhle attends New York Fashion Week on Tuesday... [ALEXI ROSENFELD /GETTY IMAGES]
Street style shot of a woman dressed in black at New York RTW Fashion Week on 10 September.
As does Senegalese-American writer Amy Sall. [SOPHIE SAHARA / GETTY IMAGES]
Cameroon's midfielder Achta Toko Njoya (second from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Australia and Cameroon in Bogota.
On Friday, Achta Toko Njoya of Cameroon celebrates with teammates after scoring against Australia at the Under-20 Fifa Women's World Cup in Colombia. [RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP]
South African singer-songwriter Tyla poses in the pressroom with the Best Afrobeats award for "Water," during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
South African star Tyla takes home the MTV Video Music Award for best afrobeats song - for her track Water - at Wednesday's ceremony in New York. She used her acceptance speech to point out that diverse African genres are too often lumped together as "afrobeats", and she in fact makes amapiano music. [ANGELA WEISS / AFP]
Josias Musasa of The Democratic Republic of Congo reacts after a split-decision victory against Otari Tanzilovi of Georgia in a bantamweight fight during Dana White's Contender series in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Josias Musasa from the Democratic Republic of Congo triumphs over Otari Tanzilovi of Georgia in a bantamweight fight on Tuesday in the US. [CHRIS UNGER / GETTY IMAGES]
Anna Diakhere Thiandoum (L) and Ibrahima Mbaye.
Senegalese actors Anna Diakhere Thiandoum and Ibrahima Mbaye attend Deauville Film Festival on Sunday. [LOU BENOIST / AFP]
A voter exits a booth at a polling station during the presidential election in Algiers, Algeria.
Voters in Algeria go to the polls on Saturday in an election which saw President Abdelmadjid Tebboune win a second term. [MOHAMED MESSARA / EPA]
Egyptian farming families harvest dates.
Families harvest dates in the Egyptian town of Badrashin on Tuesday. [DOAA ADEL / GETTY IMAGES]
A street vendor with a flower ornament known as 'Adey Abeba' in his air sells a balloon.
Vendors sell yellow flowers and balloons in Addis Ababa on Tuesday as people prepare for Ethiopian New Year, called Enkutatash. [MICHELE SPATARI / AFP]
Roofs appear to float on water after devaastating floods.
Homes are submerged in Maiduguri, northern Nigeria, after flooding caused a nearby dam to collapse. Across the country in recent weeks, 170 people have died as result of floods and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes. [AUDU MARTE / AFP]
A ranger rubs the back and belly of a large rhino.
Rangers care for the last two living northern white rhinos - Najin and her daughter Fatu - at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya on Saturday. [GERALS ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES]

Latest Stories