Polish prime minister's party picks Warsaw mayor as its candidate for president

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski has been selected by Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s centrist Civic Coalition as its candidate in next year's presidential election, beating out Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski.

Tusk announced the decision at a party gathering on Saturday, a day after more than 22,000 party members voted in a primary.

Tusk said that Trzaskowski won nearly 75% of the votes, and Sikorski slightly over 25%.

Political observers in Poland say that Tusk's party has already put itself in a strong position ahead of the presidential election by showing that it had two strong candidates, generating a buzz around them, and by allowing party members to choose in a democratic process.

“We are responsible people, we are responsible for the fate of our homeland today,” Tusk told supporters at the party event. He also noted that it is only the start.

The primary process distinguishes Tusk's party from its main rival, the national conservative Law and Justice party, known by its acronym PiS, whose candidate will be handpicked by leader Jarosław Kaczyński.

“In PiS, one vote matters, while we value every vote, and that’s how we differ,” Trzaskowski told party members in his acceptance speech. “I’m convinced that we’re coming out of this elections stronger, we’re all stronger, and I have a very strong mandate and a lot of energy, determination and courage to beat PiS.”

Sikorski accepted the result and congratulated Trzaskowski.

Trzaskowski has long been considered the obvious candidate for Tusk’s party, but was recently challenged by Sikorski, who has also held the role of foreign minister and defense minister in past governments and has ties in Washington. He argued that his experience made him the better choice at a time of war in neighboring Ukraine and political change in the United States.

But party members overwhelmingly stuck with Trzaskowski — and were in a good mood as they gathered over coffee and cookies after cheering the outcome.

One, Malgorzata Kobus, told The Associated Press that she voted for Trzaskowski because he has been an excellent mayor, preserving green spaces and historical monuments in the capital. He also appreciates that he is highly educated, with multiple degrees and having fluency in several foreign languages.

Another, Hanna Szulczewska, was thrilled that Sikorski would stay on in his role as foreign minister, which she thinks he is well-suited too, and that Trzaskowski would have a chance to be president.

“I am convinced that he will make a fantastic president,” she said.

Trzaskowski in his role has overseen a rapidly changing capital city of nearly 2 million people that has absorbed large numbers of Ukrainian refugees. He ran for president in 2020, and barely lost to Duda.

The date of the presidential election has not yet been announced but a first round is expected to be held in May, and a possible runoff two weeks later if no candidate gets an outright majority in the first round.

President Andrzej Duda will complete his second five-year term in August 2025 and is prevented by the constitution from running again.

It is a priority for Tusk to have an ally win the presidency because it will determine whether he can fulfil his agenda. He is currently unable to complete some of his campaign promises because Duda wields veto power over legislation, but also because of opposition within his own three-party coalition.

The Civic Coalition is led by Tusk’s party Civic Platform and also includes smaller parties including the Greens.

Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press