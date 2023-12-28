Polish state media put into liquidation by Donald Tusk’s pro-EU government

Mr Tusk came out on top in October's election after having previously enjoyed a long spell as president of the European Council - Damian Burzykowski/Shutterstock

Donald Tusk’s new pro-EU government has put Poland’s public television, radio and news agency into liquidation, deepening a bitter dispute over its publicly-owned media.

The decision comes as part of the coalition’s pledge to restore impartiality to state media, which critics say became a “mouthpiece” for the country’s nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party during its eight years in power.

Earlier this month, the Polish prime minister’s administration took state news channel TVP Info off air and sacked a large number of state media executives.

The changes have drawn strong opposition from PiS, which says the new government has circumvented normal parliamentary procedure in implementing them. It has called the wave of dismissals illegal and responded with sit-in protests.

Wednesday’s move follows a decision by Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland and a PiS ally, to veto the new government’s three billion zloty (£603 million) spending proposals for public media financing.

‘An act which damages the state’

Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, the country’s culture minister, said that putting the companies into liquidation would mean they could still operate while restructuring took place.

He added that they could be taken out of liquidation by the culture ministry at any time, and that further staff layoffs would be avoided.

“Due to the decision of the President of the Republic of Poland to suspend financing of public media, I decided to put into liquidation the companies Telewizja Polska SA [TVP Info], Polskie Radio SA and Polska Agencja Prasowa SA,” Mr Sienkiewicz said.

Joanna Lichocka, a PiS parliamentarian, accused the coalition government of “destroying the Polish media” amid allegations from the party that on-air conservative voices are being silenced.

“This is an act which damages the state,” she said.

Mr Duda said his veto had been necessary as the government’s installation of new management at public media companies had violated the country’s constitution.

Marcin Mastalerek, the head of the president’s office, said the liquidation announcement was an “admission of defeat” by Mr Tusk’s coalition, alleging they could not find a legal way to overhaul the boards.

“This is proof of the complete powerlessness of the authorities,” Mr Mastalerek said.

‘A propaganda mouthpiece’

Media analysts and free speech activists say that, under PiS, TVP Info did not act as the neutral news provider its charter says it should be but as a government mouthpiece.

Rights groups such as the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights have argued Poland’s public media is in urgent need of reform, arguing outlets became “a propaganda mouthpiece of the ruling camp” under the previous PiS-led government.

However, they have also questioned the nature of the dismissals overseen by Mr Tusk’s administration.

“We cannot fail to notice that the way of starting the changes in the public media raises serious doubts,” the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights said.