Political ad spending in Arizona expected to surpass $820 million
A projected $821 million will be spent on political ads in Arizona ahead of this year's election.
The former president put a horrible spin on one of his racist lines of attack.
Harris Faulkner and Tammy Bruce railed against a characterization of the former president.
Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig on Monday called the Supreme Court decision allowing former President Trump to remain on the presidential ballot “stunning in its overreach.” In an interview on CNN’s “The Lead,” Luttig refrained from criticizing the decision to let Trump stay on the ballot, but he said the Supreme Court’s expansive decision…
Reuters/Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina/Pool Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev delivered a sweeping speech Monday claiming “Ukraine is definitely Russia” and spouting anti-Ukraine rhetoric aimed at erasing the country from the map.“Our geostrategic space has been indivisible since the time of the ancient Russian state,” the former Russian president said, presenting a map showing the vast majority of Ukraine’s territory gobbled up by Russia. “This concept must disappear forever
It’s “one of the things that should worry everybody about Donald," the former president's niece told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.
Former president Donald Trump once again confused President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama while giving a speech in Richmond, Virginia on March 2. He also claimed to have taken in "hundreds of billions of dollars from China".
Western leaders have widely blamed Putin for the sudden death of his most prominent critic.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett packed two very different messages into her one-page opinion on Monday as the Supreme Court declared states could not toss former President Donald Trump off the ballot.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with conservative lawyer George Conway about the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in former President Donald Trump’s Colorado ballot case.
Speaking seriously, the actress notes, "I am not about to vote for someone who has 91 indictments against him" The post Rita Moreno Earns Uproarious Applause for Trump Sandwich Recipe: White Bread, Bologna and ‘a Very Small Pickle’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Video shows Russian soldiers on top of an armored vehicle coming under fire and then trying to escape as the attack intensifies.
Military members are not allowed to wear their uniforms at partisan political events.
The “Late Show” host found the funny in the former president’s strange sound.
Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant has been subpoenaed to appear before a Georgia state Senate committee hearing on Wednesday as it investigates the actions of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Michael Steele called the former president "the biggest RINO" after his rally remarks over the weekend.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to hold the Republican former president accountable for the Capitol riot. The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states, without action from Congress first, cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots. The outcome ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to
"He's reading teleprompters and his mind still blanks out," host Joe Scarborough says The post ‘Morning Joe’: Trump’s Constant Speech Gaffes Paint Him as ‘Deranged, Demented and Pathetic – Not to Mention Dangerous’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Ukraine claimed Tuesday it has sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea using high-tech sea drones as Kyiv’s forces continue to take aim at targets deep behind the war’s front line. Russian authorities did not confirm the claim. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency said a special operations unit destroyed the large patrol ship Sergey Kotov overnight.
New Yorker writer Susan Glasser says the SCOTUS decision that Donald Trump should appear on Colorado’s ballot caused dissension among the justices.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) denounced the Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday to consider former President Trump’s argument that he cannot be prosecuted in relation to his behavior surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riots because he was president at the time. “This was an obvious case not to take up, and just let the D.C. Circuit Court…