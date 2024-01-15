Political analyst Marc Sandalow weighs in on importance of Iowa caucuses
White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's doctor's think he may still need some additional care. "We'll see, you know, when he can be released, but obviously they still feel like he may need some additional care...part of that is just physical therapy," Kirby told CBS's 'Face the Nation.' Kirby said "there is routine regular communication" between President Joe Biden and Austin and that the secretary remains "actively involved and engaged" from the hospital.
Donald Trump didn't mention his Wednesday campaign event in New Hampshire when he requested Judge Lewis Kaplan postpone his trial, E. Jean Carroll's lawyers pointed out.
“Sammy The Bull” worked with one “Teflon Don” for years, but he could never get close to the other one — Trump.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan, after Taiwanese voters rebuffed China and gave the ruling party a third presidential term. Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te came to power, strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him, and pledged both to stand up to Beijing and seek talks. Biden said, when asked for reaction to Saturday's elections.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that the former U.S. chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, should “go to prison” over his “dishonesty” in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and lying to Congress. “For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison,” Paul said during a Sunday interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable”…
Only one president in US history has succeeded in winning a second non-consecutive term, and Grover Cleveland’s 1892 campaign approach was worlds away from former President Donald Trump’s focus on his own grievances. In Iowa on Monday, we’ll finally get an answer to a question that has been swirling for months: is there room in the GOP race for anyone other than Trump?
Trump is due to face a federal jury in New York this week to determine how much he should pay the writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in 2019, one of a string of legal entanglements he is contending with as primary elections for the 2024 Republican nomination, which the former president is seeking, get under way. A jury last year found in a civil case that Trump had sexually abused Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her in 2022 by calling her a liar. Multiple courts have sought to require Trump not to stray into diatribes and speechmaking.
An EU official said Donald Trump's comments when he was president were a "big wake-up call" and expressed fears about a second Trump presidency.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis on Sunday defended the qualifications of special prosecutor Nathan Wade in the state’s case against former President Trump, marking her first public remarks since allegations of misconduct involving Wade were weighed against her last week. Willis, speaking Sunday with a congregation at the Big Bethel AME Church ahead…
In 2022, Donald Trump had lost support among GOP college graduates in polling. Now, most of them have migrated back to the former president.
There have been several reports of female saboteurs giving Russian soldiers food or drinks laced with arsenic and rat poison.
Joe Biden's comments follow a second US strike on the Houthis, who have attacked shipping in the Red Sea.
Lost cause narratives sometimes have been powerful enough to build or destroy political regimes. They can advance a politics of grievance.
ISIS-K claimed responsibility for bombings in Iran that killed almost 100 people, gathered to commemorate the assassination of Qassem Soleimani by the US.
She added, "We are at the political assassinations phase of this hideous video game we're trapped in" The post Joy Reid Calls Roger Stone Recording Discussing Killing Democrats ‘Stunning and Disturbing’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Paul launched a "Never Nikki" site detailing his disdain for her candidacy and said she was from the "Dick Cheney, John McCain wing of the party."
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday accused former President Trump of trying to convert the White House into a “moneymaking enterprise” in response to House Democrats finding Trump took nearly $8 million from foreign governments while president. “So Donald Trump did something nobody had ever done before. He tried to convert the presidency into a…
Whatever the weather in Cuba this February, people may be feeling gloomy about the cost of living.The Cuban government is set to raise fuel prices fivefold at the start of next month. Havana says the move is a must, as it seeks funds to trim its deficit spending and buy needed goods from abroad.The change is not expected to have much of an immediate impact on the costs of vacation packages for Canadians looking to get away to the popular Caribbean destination, but those travelling to Cuba's citi