Politics content to be pushed on all Instagram and Threads users

Liv McMahon - Technology reporter
·3 min read
Instagram and Threads logos lit up against a dark background, side by side.
[Getty Images]

Threads and Instagram users will no longer be able to opt out of being shown political content from people they do not follow, parent company Meta has announced.

The firm says its part of its reorientation towards "free expression" - a move that saw it ditch fact checkers on Tuesday.

The change will be introduced in the US this week before being expanded globally next week.

Users will not be able to turn off unsolicited political posts but can choose between three settings - less, standard or more.

The head of the two platforms Adam Mosseri - who had previously said he was opposed to news and political content - says users have "asked to be shown more" of such posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Drew Benvie, chief executive of social media consultancy Battenhall, questioned whether that was accurate, saying the real motivation was the "changing political winds" in the US, where Donald Trump will shortly return to the White House.

"Threads and Instagram were largely thought of as 'safe spaces', especially compared to the turbulent developments on X," he told the BBC.

He predicted it could drive people towards rivals such as Bluesky, but said she also worried about the impact on those who stayed on Meta platforms.

This week's changes "will open up the potential for vast amounts of disinformation to spread at speed across a user base of over 2 billion," he warned.

'Integrity risks'

In 2023, Mr Mosseri said Threads and Instagram should focus on "amazing communities" such as "sports, music and fashion."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Any incremental engagement or revenue they might drive is not at all worth the scrutiny, negativity (let's be honest), or integrity risks that come along with them," he wrote in a Threads post at the time.

But in a fresh post on the platform he has now explained why that stance was being abandoned, saying it had "proven impractical to draw a red line around what is and is not political content" - and users have asked to be shown more, not less, of it.

Mr Mosseri said Instagram - which Meta acquired for $1bn in 2012 - was founded upon the values of creativity and "giving anybody a voice".

"My hope is that this focus on free speech is going to help us do even a bit better along that path," he said in an Instagram video.

There has been considerable criticism of the changes Meta has already announced, with concerns expressed about the impact on minority groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some users have also reacted to these latest changes on Threads and Instagram with dismay.

"Well, time to delete the Threads app. It was nice while it lasted," said one Threads user responding to Mr Mosseri's posts.

On Instagram - where Mr Mosseri said accounts focused on politics now "don't have to worry about becoming non-recommendable" to other users - some users praised the move as "a good step towards the freedom on the platform".

Many have also, however, expressed concern about the effect that increasing content recommendations about social issues and politics could have on amplifying misinformation and hate speech.

Brooke Erin Duffy, an associate professor in communication at Cornell University, said there would be "winners and losers" of Meta's content moderation changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Marginalised creators, including women, people of colour, and the LGBTQ+ community are likely to face increased harms with fewer mechanisms of recourse," she told BBC News.

"At the same time, we may see a rise in content created by far-right or ideologically extreme influencers given the relaxed policies on hate speech."

Latest Stories

  • Venezuela's opposition calls for protests against a third term for President Maduro

    CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Police were out in force in Venezuela 's capital Thursday ahead of what the opposition hoped would be major protests against Friday's swearing-in of President Nicolás Maduro for a third term following a disputed election.

  • 'Farm inheritance tax will devastate us'

    About 100 tractors have taken to the streets of Oxford to protest the government's proposed changes.

  • How ancient flying reptiles ruled the skies – new research

    Pterosaurs may help inspire future technology.

  • Snow warning extended as thousands off school

    The Met Office says the north of Scotland could see further accumulations of snow into Friday morning.

  • TikTok could be banned in the US in less than a week. Here's what you need to know

    The US Supreme Court will decide tomorrow whether to ban TikTok in the US after hearing closing statements from parent company ByteDance. If the app can’t find a buyer, it will likely shut down

  • Jimmy Carter's life intersected with slavery's legacy. His record on Civil Rights is complicated

    Young Jimmy Carter and his friends were walking across a pasture after a day’s farm labor during the Great Depression. As they came to a gate, his companions stood aside and let Carter enter first. The teens stopped because they were Black, and James Earl Carter Jr. was white, a 14-year-old whose father owned the Georgia land they all worked.

  • US settles with Johns Hopkins over alleged discrimination against Arabs, Jews

    The U.S. Education Department on Wednesday noted concerns about discrimination against people of Arab and Jewish ancestry at Johns Hopkins University and reached a settlement with the institution to resolve the complaints. The university has agreed to review its anti-harassment policies and to provide training to staff and students on addressing discrimination and harassment based on ancestry and ethnicity, according to the settlement posted online by the Education Department. Johns Hopkins confirmed the settlement to local media.

  • 'It's OK if Canada isn't for you': This Calgary newcomer wants to go back home. She isn't alone

    A year and a half after moving to Canada from the Philippines, Ali Quina is strongly considering moving back home. Life here is just so much harder than people made it out to be, she said.Quina came to Calgary looking for opportunities and a better quality of life. But even after moving here with work experience in marketing and completing a certificate at the University of Calgary, she's struggling to find a job in her field.So she's working part time as a server and said she's barely getting b

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here's which stars have lost homes.

    "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, have lost their LA homes.

  • CNN’s Scott Jennings Makes L.A. Fire Hell All About DEI

    Scott Jennings felt the ire of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who took a blowtorch to him after he appeared to suggest on CNN NewsNight that the southern California wildfires are worse because there are not enough white men working as fire fighters. Jennings was attempting to make a point against diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI), swiping at a 2023 report about a training program that aimed to diversify the ranks of California fire departments, which are dominated by white males. His

  • No longer a joke: Ministers say Trump's threats to absorb Canada need to be taken seriously

    Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's assertions that Canada should become the 51st state should be taken seriously, after he initially dismissed them as a joke."The joke is over," LeBlanc told reporters in French."The president and his allies continue to repeat this — we know it's not going anywhere — but the fact that he's repeating it, it's not very constructive."WATCH | Cabinet ministers weigh in on Trump's threats to absorb Canada: LeBlanc

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • 19-Year-Old Woman 'Repeatedly Assaulted' at Home by Other Teens and Made to Walk Outside ‘Partially Clothed,’ Police Say

    The woman was eventually found by a Good Samaritan who called police, Ohio officers said

  • Real Reason for Cover Up of Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape Revealed

    Former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, famously known for laughing along with Donald Trump in the infamous 2005 tape on which he bragged about how he sexually assaults women, is revealing new details about how that tape—which was later publicized by the Washington Post ahead of the 2016 presidential election—originally got buried in the first place. “Had that tape leaked out in 2005 when it happened, heads would have rolled, including mine, because you just completely tarnished our major cash

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Zara Tindall shocks in backless dress - and you should see her silhouette

    Zara Tindall is in Australia with her husband Mike and the daughter of Princess Anne was seen shopping in a blue backless dress.